2.2 Million Voters to Decide Ighodalo, Okpebholo, Akpata, Others’ Fate Today

*I’m still in the race, LP candidate declares

*APC: Purported court ruling against Okpebholo false

*Allow peace, civility to reign, Tinubu tells stakeholders

*Edo REC: Being Wike’s cousin has nothing to do with my role

*Police order restriction of vehicular movement

*DHQ: We are in Edo to thwart activities of subversive elements

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City, Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Linus Aleke, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The 2,249,780 voters in Edo State that have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) out of the 2,590,603 registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would today go to their respective polling units to decide who wins the coveted seat out of the 17 governorship candidates of the contesting political parties.

The three leading candidates are Asue Ighodalo of the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Akpata of Labour Party (LP), and Monday Okpebholo of All Progressives Congress (APC).



This was as Akpata, yesterday, debunked the rumour making the rounds that he has stepped down from the governorship race.

Likewise, the APC described the purported magistrate court ruling disqualifying its candidate, Okpebholo, as false.

As tension reached boiling point over the election, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, called on all stakeholders in the governorship election to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly.



Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Dr. Asugbom Onuoha yesterday, said being a cousin to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, does not preclude him from being appointed as an official of INEC.

Also yesterday, the Nigeria Police Force ordered restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., in readiness for the off-cycle election in Edo State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said troops’ presence in Edo State ahead of the off-cycle election was to thwart the activities of those elements bent on perpetrating crisis during the elections.



A breakdown of the total number of registered voters by INEC showed that Edo South, with a total number of registered voters at 1,526,717 or 59 per cent, could be the battleground and may end up deciding who wins the election. Also, Edo North has a total of 620,412 (24 per cent) registered voters while Edo Central has a total of 443,474 (17 per cent) registered voters.

The figures obtained from INEC on the three senatorial districts also showed that Edo South, Ikpoba Okha LGA has the highest voting population with 400,495 registered voters; Oredo LGA has a total of 357,371 registered voters; Egor – 242,226 registered voters; Ovia North East – 177,106 registered voters; Orhionmwon – 140, 670; Ovia South West with a total of 113,924 registered voters and Uhunmwonde with 94,925 registered voters.



On the other hand, Edo North has the second largest voting population with the Estako West having 133,067 registered voters; Akoko-Edo with 144,379 voters; Owan East with 106, 796 voters. Others are Etsako East with 102,454 voters, Owan West with 73,732 and Etsako Central 59,984 voters respectively.

Edo Central Senatorial District, where the APC and PDP candidates hail from has the least voting population with Esan West having the highest voting population in the district with 133,067 voters; Esan North East with 102,280 voters and Esan South East with 90,240 voters. Others are Esan Central with the 63,338 voting population and finally, Igueben LGA with the least voting population of 54,549 registered voters.



In the meantime, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, has set up Situation Room to monitor the election.

A statement signed by the State Chairman of the Union, Festus Alenkhe, called on journalists and members of the general public to also hook up on the union’s Facebook page (EDO NUJ) and other channels that will be used during the election.

The statement added that NUJ President, Chris Isiguzo, would preside over the situation room activities.

Tinubu to Edo Stakeholders: Allow Peace, Civility to Reign

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, called on all stakeholders in the Edo State governorship elections to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly.

The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, implored the governorship candidates, political parties, and supporters to respect the democratic process and the people’s will.

He expressed belief in the voters’ ability to make informed decisions about their future leaders.



Tinubu emphasised that democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience, and respect for the rules of the game.

He noted that INEC has committed to conducting a free and fair election and urges all stakeholders to work together to ensure a successful and peaceful process.

The President commended the governorship candidates and political parties for their campaigns, which have focused on issues that matter most to the people of Edo State, including improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth, and contributing to national development.



He urged all citizens in the state to remain peaceful and respectful throughout the voting process while also encouraging them to resolve any disagreements amicably through the constituted authorities.

In addition, Tinubu expressed unwavering confidence in the professionalism and integrity of security agencies and INEC officials and urged them to remain impartial and avoid any actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Police Order Restriction of Vehicular Movement

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday ordered restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, in readiness for the off-cycle election in Edo State.

The police also ordered the full implementation of a ban on all security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres, as part of effort to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

A statement by Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also announced comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming Edo off-cycle election scheduled for today, Saturday, September 21, 2024.



According to him, “Unauthorised security personnel and quasi-security outfits are prohibited from operating during the election, and the use of sirens by unauthorised vehicles is strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.”

Adejobi, however, noted that exceptions would be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders on election day.

The IGP also mandated police personnel on election duties to accord special attention to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, aged, and those with mobility challenges to ensure that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.



The Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Edo Gubernatorial Election, Frank Mba, appealed to citizens to refrain from making prank calls to control room and designated help numbers, highlighting that text messages are more effective for operational purposes.

He noted that the already activated joint control room is manned by police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process.

Citizens, he said are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or incidents that may jeopardise the integrity of the electoral process or cause disorderliness in any part of the state.

The Inspector General of Police underscored the necessity of adhering to these directives to avert any undue interference and intimidation during the election.



“Political parties, candidates, and their supporters are urged to conduct themselves responsibly and in compliance with electoral laws, as any violations or attempts to disrupt the electoral process will be met with the full extent of the law.”

Reaffirming the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to promote a safe and democratic environment, the IGP said through collaborative efforts the police can guarantee that the forthcoming elections in Edo would be held fairly and peacefully.

I’m Still in the Race, Olumide Akpata Declares

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumide Akpata, yesterday, debunked the rumour making the rounds that he has stepped down from the race.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Akpata said “I remain steadfast in the race.”

Early yesterday, the social media went viral with a statement purportedly written by Akpata, saying he has stepped down for the candidate of the PDP



He said: “I have been inundated with a flood of calls and messages from friends and supporters, which constrains me from releasing this statement to dispel the wicked rumour circulating that I have decided to step down and support the PDP candidate in today’s governorship election. This falsehood is illustrative of the evil machinations of those who have held our state down for a quarter of century and demonstrates the shallowness that has characterised their governance style.”



Akpata also said, “Let me be unequivocally clear: I am still in the race. The notion that I would step down on the eve of the election, after the overwhelming support received from the good people of our state, borders of delusion. This pathetic attempt at deception is so amateurish that the ‘Oluwole’ forger could not even get the date right, leaving July 29, 2024 on their fraudulent document. Such incompetence would be laughable if it were not so sinister in its intent.”

The LP candidate who noted that the desperate tactics of the perpetrators of the fraud had exposed their fear, pointing out that if they claim he is a mere spoiler, why did they resort to such underhanded method, an action that has betrayed their panic at this unstoppable momentum.



Also, the Labour Party refuted widespread rumors suggesting that Akpata had withdrawn from the race.

In a statement released late yesterday, Labour Party labeled the reports that its candidate, Olumide Akpata had withdrawn as false and part of a deliberate campaign of misinformation designed to confuse voters and undermine Akpata’s candidacy.

The Labour Party reiterated its commitment to the electoral process, emphasising that Akpata is firmly in the race and remains focused on delivering positive change to Edo State. The statement reassured voters that the party and its candidate are determined to see through their vision of good governance and a brighter future for the state.

APC: Purported Court Ruling Against Okpebholo False

The APC described the purported magistrate court ruling disqualifying its candidate, Okpebholo as false.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka in a statement issued yesterday, said the fake news was meant to sow seeds of doubt about the APC candidate.

He described the purported court ruling as a blatant and calculated attempt to subvert the will of the Edo electorate, saying it must be thoroughly rejected by the good and discerning people of Edo State.



Morka said: “In the final hours of the Edo State Gubernatorial Election scheduled to be held tomorrow Saturday, September 21, 2024, certain political parties have desperately resorted to forgery, disinformation and blackmail by circulating a fake Magistrate court ruling purportedly disqualifying Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC Gubernatorial Candidate in the election.

“The circulated ruling is fake, a fabrication and an act of pure desperation in the face of their imminent defeat at the polls.

“The Magistrate Court that purportedly issued the “fake ruling” has issued a disclaimer stating categorically that the “fake ruling” did not emanate from that court.



“The fake news meant to sow seeds of doubt about the APC candidate is a blatant and calculated attempt to subvert the will of the Edo electorate and must be thoroughly rejected by the good and discerning people of Edo State.

“This illegal and underhand tactic of the parties involved constitutes a despicable attack on our electoral democracy. We call on our law enforcement agencies to identify, investigate and bring the perpetrators swiftly to justice.

“We urge voters in Edo State to remain vigilant and resolute in the exercise of their democratic rights at tomorrow’s polls. We trust that the Edo people will reject this and other illegal devices by desperate candidates and their parties to subvert this important election.

“Senator Monday Okpebholo is, and remains, the standard bearer of the APC in tomorrow’s Edo State Gubernatorial Election.”

DHQ: Our Presence in Edo to Thwart Activities of Subversive Elements

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said that Troops’ presence in Edo ahead of the election was to thwart the activities of those elements bent on perpetrating crisis during the elections. The DHQ also noted that troops were strategically deployed to ensure that the election was violence-free, fair and credible.

A statement by Director Defence Media Operation, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said troops’ role was to support the police to ensure voters’ safety and security.

Edo REC: Being Wike’s Cousin Doesn’t Disqualify Me from serving as INEC official

The REC in Edo State, Dr.Asugbom Onuoha, yesterday said being a cousin to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), does not preclude him from being appointed as an official of INEC.

Recently, Tony Aziegbemi, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo had asked INEC to redeploy Onuoha over ties with Wike.

Aziegbemi, had expressed a lack of confidence in the REC’s ability to conduct a free and fair election in the state.

Onuoha had served as Special Adviser on Lands when Wike was the governor of Rivers State.

Reacting to the PDP’s request, INEC had said Onuoha would not be redeployed and that the focus should be on the voting process.

However, speaking in an interview with Channels Television yesterday, Onuoha asked Nigerians to focus on his competency, character, and conscience, and ignore his relationship with Wike.

The Edo REC said politicians will make “wild allegations when they discover that you will not do their bidding”, adding that there were no complaints when he was posted to Edo state in 2023.

“It is a fact that I am a cousin to the minister. On my appointment, I was invited by the senate. The senate screened and confirmed me. I was sworn in by my chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu,” he said.

“I was posted to Edo last year. Nobody complained that I’m a cousin to the minister. Of course, I’m a cousin to the minister. What we should be talking about at this time is capacity. Do you have the capacity to conduct the election? Are you competent enough?

“From my background, I am an Associate Professor of Law. People should ask, ‘can he do this job? Has he done a similar thing before?’ Yes, I was an Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State’s RSIEC. Nobody complained.

“I’m coming from the university. The mere fact that I’m a cousin to Wike does not preclude me from being appointed. Am I not a Nigerian? What Nigerians should be after is the person’s competence and whether he has what it takes to handle the job. Those are the issues they should ask.”

Meanwhile, Citizens Gavel, a non-governmental organisation has called on the President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban- Mensem to establish and publicise structured criteria and prohibit conflicted appointments.

Also, it recommended that the Chief Justice of the Federation, Kudirat Kekere- Ekun establish a monitoring system to oversee the election petition tribunals and ensure that the processes are transparent and accountable.

In a statement from its communications associate, Charles Akintola, the NGO said this became expedient as such would include specific provisions within the criteria that explicitly prohibit the appointment.

He also noted that the measure was crucial to maintaining the impartiality and fairness of the judiciary and criteria must stipulate that all appointed judges are individuals of high integrity and are free from any corruption charges as well as ties to politicians/political parties.

He said “As we approach the upcoming governorship elections in Edo State on 21st September 2024 and Ondo State on 16th November 2024, we recognise the critical responsibility of the judiciary in upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

“We recommend that the Chief Justice establish a monitoring system to oversee the election petition tribunals, ensuring that the processes are transparent and accountable.”