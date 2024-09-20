Paul Chukwuma Campaign Council Raises the Alarm over Insecurity in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Campaign Council of Sir Paul Chukwuma, a governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s governorship election in Anambra, has raised the alarm over the level of insecurity in the state.

The council blamed the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for the insecurity in the state, saying its principal, Paul Chukwuma would tackle it when he wins the election.

The Director General of the council, Hon Ifeanyi Ibezi, at a press conference yesterday in Awka told journalists that the insecurity in the state has become alarming, and that it forms part of why Anambra should elect Chukwuma as a replacement for the incumbent.

Ibezi said: “Paul Chukwuma will be contesting for the governorship of Anambra in next year’s election. Security is part of his manifesto and you know what is happening in Anambra today.

“Insecurity in Anambra has become so high, killings, kidnapping everyday. You also know there is a dearth of infrastructure in Anambra State, and these are the things Chukwuma will be addressing as governor.

“He has made a manifesto already, which has the acronym HIS, which means – Human capital development, Infrastructural development and Security.

“Under these major pillars, there are some enablers which will help achieve these dream. You can now see that he has already prioritised security in Anambra to forestall this things that are happening here today.”

Ibezi said in the coming days, the campaign council intends to carry out an aggressive sensitisation in grassroots in Anambra to drive members.

He said many chieftains of other political parties in the state have been joining APC because it is the only political party in the country today that is stable and not shrouded in litigations.

Speaking on dearth of infrastructure in Anambra, Ibezi said: “Manifesto committee of this campaign council has taken time to investigate the level of infrastructure in Anambra and adjudged it deficient.

“That committee has produced a document on that, which will be unveiled soon. Sir Paul Chukwuma himself will unveil that document soon, and you will be surprised the level of infrastructure deficiency in the state.”