Nollywood star, Chief Imo drops new gospel song ‘Ndi Papa’

Nollywood comedian actor cum gospel singer, Longinus Anokwute popularly known as Chief Imo who is currently in the United Kingdom has dropped his latest song titled, ‘Ndi Papa’ .

The song is to appreciate and encourage fathers for their role in taking care of their families.

The music video which was shot in UK is among top five gospel songs the artist has released in two years which has elevated him as one of the high profile gospel singers

Commenting on the new song, Chief Imo said he received criticisms from men after he released a song praising mothers.

“After I released “Nneoma” which I sang to appreciate mothers , there were criticisms from the male counterparts who accused us of only praising mothers and forgetting the fathers.”

He added that the new song was not because of criticism but passion to sing about fathers too.

In his words: “The new song is not premised on the critics because I always had it in mind to sing for the fathers too, but I kept the plans on the back burner. This song is not about an underlying competition between fathers and mothers, because fathers are the head and do not need much praise. All the happiness and praise the fathers needs is reflected on the family and he gets acknowledged and appreciated when the family is doing well.”

Speaking further on the theme or message of the song, Chief Imo stressed that “I found it pertinent that we acknowledge the efforts of the men no matter how little. So I went to the studio earlier this year and composed a very special song for the fathers too.’

“The song which I sang In Igbo says that every father that knows what is required from them, things shall be well with them day and night. They will go out and come in unharmed and death won’t come for them untimely.

It is a prayer for all the fathers so that God will continue to strengthen them and give them all good health, and grace not to die young but live to eat the fruit of their labour.”

In the song , Imo advised mothers to ‘also help the fathers because what they are carrying is plenty, so they should work together to achieve a goal. Fathers are the pillars and the mothers are the spice making the home sweet.’

Emphasizing the importance of fathers and mothers working together, Chief Imo noted in the song that ‘what is good for the pregnant woman is also good for the man that got her pregnant. ‘

“It can seem like it’s just mothers, mothers, mothers but mothers and fathers are one and the same. After all, when two are joined together by God in matrimony, they become one. I see that in most cases, when Father’s Day is celebrated in churches, there doesn’t seem to be a special song for them that makes the occasion ceremonious. So I decided to put down the song, because men out there can really be toiling,” he said.

The song commended fathers for working hard to take care of their families.

“We are out there every minute of the day working hard and suffering to make sure that we put food on tables but at the end of it all, no one praises us. We have to be the ones to praise ourselves. This song is for all the men out there who are doing well, making sure that their family is in good shape,” he said