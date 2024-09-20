  • Friday, 20th September, 2024

Kijani Media Hosts Oyo State Investors to a Buffet, set for Lagos

The much talked about investors buffet hosted by Kijani Media was premium, as much as it was luxurious. The event was the talk of the city of Ibadan during the weekend. The event which was curated by the CEO of the company, Ambassador Ayo George, was welcomed by the guests as a well thought out event which should be hosted on a regular basis.

In attendance were business moguls, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and investors. Some of the notable names at the buffet was the Ayedero of Yorubaland, Hon. Shina Peller, Engr. Kayode Adamolekun, a serial entrepreneur and group chairman of Hardams Groups, also in attendance was Taoreed Lawal, the Group Chairman of Tao Group of Companies, Dr. Adeleye Fabusoro, the Head of West Africa for Forbes and CNBC, and other VIPs from within and outside the state.

The investors buffet is a platform for investors, high networth individuals and entrepreneurs to have a meeting point where new ideas, new partnerships, and new frontiers of development can be forged. Business conversations with good food and classic music. The buffet train is going across select regions of the country, with Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt to host subsequent editions.

