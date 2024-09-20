Flood Threat: NDDC Builds Six Multi-purpose Emergency Shelters

Arthur Eriye

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, has disclosed that the Commission is building six multi-purpose emergency shelters in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in the event of flood in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, who spoke during a press conference at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, said the commission was taking proactive steps to ameliorate the impact of the perennial flood in the region.

The NDDC boss observed that the project was conceived as a response to the frequent flooding challenges faced by Niger Deltans.

He noted that facilities at the emergency shelter would include essential amenities such as a school, hospital, cafeteria, police post, and recreation centre, which would provide comprehensive support to the communities in times of distress.

He explained: “We have six of these facilities currently under construction in Otuokpoti and Odi, in Bayelsa State, while the ones in Delta State are being built in Patani and Ozoro and another two in Rivers State.”

Speaking on the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme, Ogbuku affirmed that entrepreneurial and skills enhancement were key components for unlocking the potentials of the youths in the Niger Delta region.

He said that the objective was to get the youths to acquire meaningful and self-sustaining skills that would improve their lives, support their families and communities, and thus, ensure peace in the Niger Delta region.