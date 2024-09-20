CashToken Empowers Customers with the Cash Rewards

Kayode Tokede

CashToken Rewards Africa is transforming the rewards landscape in Nigeria with its groundbreaking loyalty solution that offers customers real, tangible cash rewards.

Unlike traditional reward programs that tie customers to points, vouchers, or discounts, CashToken empowers Nigerians with immediate cash rewards and the chance to win life-changing prizes.

CEO of CashToken Rewards Africa, Chief Lai Labode emphasized the company’s mission to offer Nigerians greater value for their everyday spending. He stated, “CashToken is designed to give Nigerians what they truly deserve—cash rewards that they can control.

“We believe that every Naira spent should have the potential to bring even more value to our customers’ lives. Whether it’s N6 or N3,000,000, our goal is to make every transaction count. This is what sets CashToken apart from traditional rewards programs. We’re not just building customer loyalty; we’re building a system that puts cash directly in the hands of Nigerians.”

The Chief Commercial Officer of CashToken Rewards Africa, Stella Oshorinde shared the company’s vision: “We’ve always believed that when it comes to customer rewards, cash stands above all else. For too long, Nigerian consumers have been limited by rewards systems that require them to spend within a business. With CashToken, we offer something different—cash that customers can use however they choose.”