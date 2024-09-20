Agboarumi Appointed Chairman of NIPR Aviation Hub Committee

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has announced the appointment of Basil Agboarumi as the Chairman of the Management Committee for its newly established ‘NIPR Aviation Hub.’

The appointment, approved by the NIPR Governing Council, was confirmed following the Council’s 115th meeting held on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Agboarumi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously served as Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC, one of the leading players in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He also held the position of Executive Director, Corporate and Governmental Affairs at leading conglomerate, SIFAX Group, where he oversee key corporate communications and industry engagement strategies.

The distinguished career in the aviation sector makes him a well-considered choice for the Chairmanship, reflecting the trust NIPR has in his ability to lead this pivotal initiative.

The NIPR Aviation Hub will be operated as an enterprise, with a Management Committee comprising five to seven members. This initiative reflects NIPR’s commitment to driving excellence within the aviation industry and supporting the role of public relations in the sector.