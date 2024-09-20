Abdulrazaq Visits Bode Saadu Over Arinun Bridge Flooding

• Directs immediate support for residents as engineers inspect area

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday visited Bode Saadu town to sympathise with its residents following the recent downpours that overflew the Arinun Bridge and initially submerged many houses in the area.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, which started that the governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. John Bello and Special Adviser (Special Duties), Abdulrazaq Jiddah, added that the governor went round the affected areas in the community to have a firsthand account of the situation.

Residents commended the governor for the visit, which they said again pointed to his commitment to the welfare of the people.

“We are here to commiserate with the people of Bode Saadu and make sure that everybody is okay and look at the causes of the flood,” he told reporters on the sideline of the visit.

“We have realised that with the major work going on with the dualisation of the Ilorin-Mokwa Road by the Federal Ministry of Works, they have built a temporary bypass. Somehow, there are some challenges around the bypass, which experts will look into. That is the cause of the flooding. The Director of Highway, Federal Ministry of Works and other experts are on their way here to find an immediate solution to the problem. We have also deployed the state Emergency Management Agency for some relief measures.”

The governor also appealed to residents of the state to always steer clear of setbacks, adding: “One of the major challenges we have nationwide is people not observing setbacks. It is a major problem. Half of the buildings wouldn’t have been affected if they had observed the right setbacks.

“We will intensify our efforts to ensure that people observe setbacks for the safety of all.”

John Bello, who hailed from the axis of the state, commended the governor for the visit.