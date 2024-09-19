Gavi Seals Deal with Bavarian Nordic to Secure 500,000 Mpox Vaccine Doses

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance have announced the signing of advance purchase agreement (APA) to secure 500,000 doses of the MVA-BN mpox vaccine for Africa.

A statement by the CEO of Gavi, Dr. Sania Nishtar, said the APA would be funded by Gavi’s First Response Fund, a mechanism created after the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure rapid access to scarce vaccine supplies in future health emergencies.

He said the availability of all 500,000 doses has been secured for 2024.

According to Gavi, MVA-BN vaccine was received pre-qualification from the WHO on September 13.

It said Bavarian Nordic would be ready to supply the vaccines pending the signing of a supply agreement with UNICEF, Gavi’s alliance partner, which will be delivering these doses.

“The First Response Fund was designed in collaboration with Gavi donors and partners specifically to provide rapid early funding for emergencies such as mpox.

“Using it today to fund the first direct transaction for vaccines in support of equitable access and the global response, just over a month since mpox was declared a public health emergency, takes us a long way towards our goal of protecting those most at risk,” CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr. Sania Nishtar said.

“We are committed to working with affected governments and our partners to turn these vaccines into vaccinations as quickly and effectively as possible and, over time, to build a global vaccine stockpile if sufficient funding is secured for Gavi’s work through 2030.

“We thank our donors for enabling us to act rapidly by committing funds to the First Response Fund before an emergency occurred,” he added.

On his part, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, Paul Chaplin said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement and strengthen our commitment to support Gavi and other global health partners, who have demonstrated strong leadership in making life-saving vaccines available for the vulnerable populations in developing countries for decades doses secured through this agreement will significantly increase the availability of mpox vaccines for African countries, and we are pleased that Gavi has selected our MVA-BN vaccine, which has proven highly effective during the global mpox outbreak in 2022.”

In addition to activating the First Response Fund, approved by the Gavi Board in June, Gavi said it has moved rapidly to trigger the mechanism following the declaration of mpox as a public health emergency and unlocked emergency funding for affected countries to begin preparations for vaccine rollout, such as training of healthcare workers and community engagement.

Gavi said it was working with donors and partners to help facilitate dose donations.

It assured that Medium- and longer-term measures in place that were expected to be supportive of the mpox response include authorisation from Gavi’s Board, contingent on donor funding for Gavi’s next strategic period, to establish a stockpile of mpox vaccines for use in future outbreaks, and with an even longer horizon, to contribute to the establishment of a sustainable vaccine manufacturing industry in Africa through the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, which was also launched in June.