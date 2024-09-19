Expert Identifies Africa as Next Engine of Global Growth

Stories By Raheem Akingbolu

A project management expert, Mr. George Asamani has stated that by the end of the next decade, Africa’s population will reach 1.1 billion, becoming the largest workforce globally.

Asamani, who is the Managing Director, Project Management Institute (PMI), sub-Saharan Africa, stated this in a statement made available to the media recently. He stated further that as the world’s most powerful economies grapple with an ageing population and shrinking workforce, the spotlight is increasingly turning to Africa, poised to become an engine of global growth with its youthful, vibrant workforce.

According to him, “The continent’s future and indeed, the world will largely be shaped by how it equips its youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected global economy.”

Asamani, who spoke about the increasing need for certifications for remote jobs, said, “Certifications offer targeted expertise beyond the broad knowledge offered by degrees, providing practical solutions to the needs of the evolving job market. Also, certifications, with their regular updates and rigor, reflect the latest industry trends and methodologies, keeping professionals in tune with the dynamic professional landscape.”