Digitrybe 2.0 Set to Empower Entry, Mid-Level Marketing Professionals

Marketing professionals in Nigeria struggling to advance their careers will gain new insights at the Digitrybe 2.0 event, set to take place in Lagos later this month.

The conference, themed “Begin, Switch, Scale,” is designed to offer practical guidance to help mid-level marketers overcome industry challenges and navigate their career paths.

“Many entry and mid-level marketing professionals find it difficult to grow within their field or organizations,” said Fabio Abiola, Divisional Head of Digital Marketing at Interswitch Group and the event’s convener. “Digitrybe brings top marketing leaders together to share their career experiences and strategies for success.”

The event, scheduled for September 28, 2024, focuses on helping professionals “begin, switch, or scale” their careers and will provide expert-led discussions on improving marketing strategies. “Participants will gain insights on the most in-demand skills across industries like e-commerce, FMCG, fintech, and sports betting,” Fabio added.

Early and mid-career professionals, often in their 20s, 30s or 40s, face unique challenges, such as the need for work-life balance, adapting to new technologies, or seeking new employment opportunities after job changes. “The event is an opportunity for these professionals to learn from industry leaders and apply practical solutions to their career hurdles,” the convener said.

Speakers at the event will include prominent marketing leaders like Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of Media for Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, and Tomison Araoye, Head of Performance Marketing at Moniepoint, among others. They will share personal stories and lessons to guide participants in advancing their careers.

Attendees can expect a mix of career development talks, networking opportunities, and insights into the latest marketing trends. “It’s not just about learning new skills but connecting with others facing the same challenges,” Fabio said.

For professionals looking to scale their performance marketing strategies or explore new career paths, Digitrybe 2.0 promises a unique platform to gain valuable insights and forge new connections.