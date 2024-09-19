Delta Wins 8th NYG with Over 100 Medals

*Oborevwori harps on unifying benefit of sports

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State has won the 8th edition of the National Youth Games (NYG), which the state hosted in Asaba, after winning a total of 111 medals comprising of 46 Gold, 31 Silver and 34 Bronze, at the end of the competition.

Lagos State emerged second with a total of 65 medals, Mase up of 26 gold, 20 silver and 19 bronze, while Edo State occupied the 3rd position with 18 gold, 13 silver and 28 bronze, totalling 59 medals.

With this victory, Delta has maintained its supremacy in youth sports in the country, being the only state that has won the annual tournament since inception eleven years ago.

Delta State, which also hosted the games in 2023, will host two more editions of the competition.

35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the games which started on 9th September, 2024 with President Bola Tinubu formally declaring the games open a week ago.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the games, on Thursday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori reiterated his administration’s commitment to the development of sports and sporting infrastructure in the state in order to promote sports education and create an avenue for youths to thrive.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, noted that the state’s commitment to the development of sports infrastructure was advised by the fact that games underscore the power of sports to unite and promote friendship and as well showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

Oborevwori said, “As we bring the games to a close, let us continue to nurture our young talents, invest in grassroot sports development and provide opportunity for our youths to excel.

“Here in Delta State, we are committed to developing as well as promoting sports education, and creating a platform for our youths to thrive.

“I charge you all to continue to earnestly crave for excellence as you grow to become ambassadors of our nation and to inspire others with your achievements.

“The games have once again demonstrated the power of sports to unite, to promote friendship and camaraderie, as well as to showcase

our rich cultural diversity.

“As Governor of Delta State, I am particularly honoured to host this prestigious event in our great city of Asaba for the second time. We are eagerly waiting to receive you again for the 9th edition, next year.”

Nonetgeless, Oborevwori commended those who won medals during the games for their competitive spirit, the local organizing committee and the Federal Ministry of Sports for making the games a huge success.

The Minister of Sports Development Senator John Owan Enoh, who was represented by the Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Mr Patrick Okeke, said that the Youth Games have become a veritable avenue for sport talents discovery, which would greatly enhance sports and athletic development in the country.

The games help to promote peaceful coexistence and unity among states and as well promote economic development for the host state, he pointed out.