Delta Celebrates NYG Victory ahead Closing Ceremony





*Lagos, Edo in frenzy battle for second spot in final table

Although, some events are yet to be concluded, host, Delta State, yesterday emerged champions of the 8th National Youth Games after extending its lead on the medals table.

With 42 gold, 14 silver and 19 bronze medals, athletes and officials of Team Delta were in celebration mood at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Wednesday.

As at yesterday evening, Team Lagos had overtaken Edo in the battle for the second spot. Team Edo had maintained the second position from Day 2 of the competition, but dropped to third on Tuesday evening. While Team Lagos had 16 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals, Edo had 15 gold, 7 silver and 17 bronze as at Wednesday evening.

Last year, when Delta hosted the 7th edition of the Games, the state topped the medals table with 51 gold, 34 silver and 11 bronze medals, with Team Lagos on second spot with 21 gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze. Edo finished third last year with 21 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze.

Bayelsa State, which finished fourth last year with 20 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze was on the fifth spot, yesterday behind Team Kwara.

While Kwara had 10 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze on the table as at yesterday, Team Bayelsa had 9 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze.

The situation might change today, as Bayelsa was expected to dominate the wrestling event, which just started Wednesday afternoon.

Director General of Delta Sports Commission, Festus Ohwojero, declared, yesterday, that Team Delta would still win more gold medals before today’s closing ceremony. The state is eyeing medals in Thursday’s athletics event.

“We topped the medals table with 51 gold last year. Now, we are having 42 gold, which means the Games is more competitive this year. As at now, 32 states have medals unlike last year when it was about 27 states. Apart from Rivers State, all other states and the FCT attended this year’s Games,” Ohwojero stated.

Delta has won all editions of the National Youth Games from 2016 till date.

In some of the events concluded Wednesday, Team Delta won gold in the paraathletics boys t46/47 event through Toheeb Olawale. Akwa Ibom grabbed the silver, while Bauchi settled for the bronze.

In female Handball, Delta won the Gold, while Sokoto grabbed the Silver and Edo Bronze.

Team Kaduna put up a brilliant performance, grabbing two gold and one silver medals, yesterday. Kaduna recorded the feat in Beach Volleyball Girls (Gold), Cricket boys (gold) and Beach Volleyball Boys (Silver).

Thursday’s boys football final will be between Delta and Abia State, as Edo failed to show up for their semifinal with Delta at St. Patrick College, Asaba, yesterday. Team Edo was said to have protested over the decision of the screening committee to restate four Delta players back into the Games.