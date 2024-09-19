Breaking: NECO Releases 2024 SSCE Results

*60.55% of candidates passed with 5 credits and above, including English, Mathematics

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The National Examination Council NECO, on Thursday in Minna, Niger State released the results of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination it conducted 55 days ago.

The result showed that 828,284 candidates passed with five credits and above including English and Mathematics which represented 60.55% of the 1,367,736 candidates that sat for the examination.

Releasing the result the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Council Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushsihi disclosed that 1,147,597 candidates recorded five credits and above irrespective of English and mathematics.

Professor Wushsihi further disclosed that 8,437 candidates were involved in various forms of malpractices as against 22,030 in 2023.

He disclosed that during the conduct of the examination, 40 schools were found to have been involved in “Whole School (Mass) cheating in 17 states

“They (schools) will be invited to the Council for discussion after which appropriate sanctions will be applied,” Wushsihi declared.

He however declared that “One school in Ekiti was recommended for de-recognition for mass cheating in 2 core subjects and 01 Science Subject”.

In addition, the Registrar disclosed that 21 Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision,aiding and abetting abscondment, extortion, drunkenness and negligence in 12 states.

A total of 1,376,423 candidates were registered for the examination with 706,950 being males and 669,473 females with 2267 of them being candidates with Special needs.

Wushsihi asked candidates that sat for the examination to check their results on NECO website.