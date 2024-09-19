Aureva Club Appoints Prophet Odùméje as Patron

Sunday Okobi

An international humanitarian group, the Aureva Club, has stated that it will continue to expand its service in Nigeria and around the world mostly on its mental health awareness campaign.

The group stated this yesterday when it visited popular cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odùméje, who is the General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The visit, the organisation said, marked a new chapter for the Aureva Club in Onitsha and the eastern region, with a focus on using both spiritual and practical resources to address mental health challenges.

The club expressed its optimism that this collaboration would significantly amplify their reach and impact, especially with Prophet Odùméje as a prominent figure leading the charge.

The group delegation led by its Global Secretary-General and Administrator, Dr. Juliet Wealth-Sakal, and the Liaison Officer for Eastern Nigeria, Mr. Stanley Okafor, said the landmark visit to Prophet Odùméje was to officially appoint him as Honorary Patron of the Aureva Club Onitsha chapter, in recognition of his leadership and contributions to community development and spiritual guidance.

In a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, while speaking on behalf of the Aureva Club, Dr. Wealth-Sakal stated that: “It is an honour to have Prophet Odùméje join us as Honorary Patron of the Aureva Club Onitsha. His influence and dedication to helping communities align perfectly with our mission to foster leadership and well-being through impactful initiatives such as mental health advocacy. With his spiritual guidance, we believe we can reach more lives in need of healing and hope.”

Also, in his remarks, Okafor emphasised the importance of this partnership, saying: “Prophet Odùméje’s role as an Honorary Patron marks a new beginning for our efforts in the eastern region. His ability to inspire millions through his ministry will undoubtedly strengthen our initiatives, especially in raising awareness about mental health.”

Meanwhile, Prophet Odùméje, deeply moved by the gesture, expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to the cause of the club.

He said: “I am truly humbled by this recognition. The work of the Aureva Club resonates with our mission at the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Ministry. Mental health is a critical issue, and I am committed to collaborating with the club to bring the light of God’s healing to those who are suffering. Together, we will continue to uplift our communities, with a focus on compassion, healing, and spiritual growth.”

Beyond the honorary appointment, the discussions was further centered around the Rhapsody of Realities and potential collaborations with local and international artists to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day. The Aureva Club plans to engage artists in creating campaigns and fundraisers aimed at supporting the Mind Care Kits, which will be distributed to millions around the world.

Prophet Odùméje voiced his full support for the campaign, stating that “The partnership among artists, the church, and organisations like the Aureva Club is powerful. We must use every tool at our disposal to raise awareness about mental health, break the stigma, and support those in need. I am ready to contribute fully to this cause.”