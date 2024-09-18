UI Students Beg Public to Pay Increased School Fees

Yinka Olatunbosun

Some undergraduates of the University of Ibadan (UI) are making news for seeking public assistance in paying their newly increased school fees.

The management of the university had shut down and suspended academic activities on August 31 following the protest against the fee increment.

According to the management of the school, the three-week break was to allow students have adequate time to pay the school fees and complete their online registration, hence, the first semester examination was postponed until September 23.

There has been a massive crowd-funding campaign for school fees payment from various departments in the University of Ibadan. However, while tuition fees have been increased, the student loan scheme is yet to be approved for some of the students.

While some students individually sourced for crowd-funding online, one of the student bodies, National Association of Muslim (UI Chapter), has launched an emergency appeal online for funds.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the association pleaded for public assistance, saying: “The drastic surge in school fees, compounded by economic uncertainty, has plunged our members into financial distress, threatening their academic pursuits. Many talented Namlasites are now on the brink of discontinuing their studies due to inability to afford tuition.

“In this critical hour, we turn to you for support. Your contribution will directly benefit deserving students ensuring their educational journey continues uninterrupted.”

In a similar gesture, the Environmental Design Students at the University of Ibadan have joined the public appeal for funds.

Their statement said: “The Faculty of Environmental Design and Management seeks your help for students in need of support to pay their school fees. Through your contribution, we can build a brighter future.”

Another association launched yet a similar campaign online.

It said: “The Society of Petroleum Engineers, University of Ibadan (SPEUI) is urgently seeking donations to support students struggling to pay tuition fees. The deadline is in three days, and contributions of any amount can help keep students in school.”

These undergraduates of the University of Ibadan are unable to pay the new fees that were increased by over 500 percent from N30,000 and N60,000 to N230,000 and N412,000 respectively with the deadline set for September 20.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) disbursed N201million in loans last month to cover the fees of 1,370 students who applied since May.

But hundreds of students who applied since May are yet to be approved. UI’s Students’ Body tried to reach NELFUND for a quick intervention before September 20, but they are not responding due to the huge number of applicants.

This has forced UI student body to initiate an emergency fund raiser for at least 500 vulnerable students who risk losing the academic session.

NELFUND is reportedly in discussions with UI’s managements, to permit students who applied for loans, pending their approvals.