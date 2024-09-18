  • Wednesday, 18th September, 2024

Onosode’s Family Announces Death of Matriarch, Susan

Nigeria

The family of Gamaliel Onosode yesterday announced the demise of Susan, the matriarch of the family and wife of the late technocrat and former presidential candidate.

In a brief statement, the family said she passed on Tuesday September 17, 2024 at 4pm, in Virginia, USA, aged 86.

“ With a deep sense of gratitude to Almighty God for a life well lived, the family of Gamaliel Onosode regretfully announces the passing of our beloved matriarch, Susan Ebiuwa Izehiese Onosode (nee Gbinigie) to eternal rest on Tuesday,  September 17, 2024 at 4pm, in Virginia, USA.

“Mummy lived a fulfilled Christian life and was mother to many. She was committed to family, friends, the church and country all her life and will be missed dearly. She was aged 86 years,” the statement said.

The family added that further announcements will follow subsequently.

The couple, Gamaliel and Susan both founded and ran the Gamaliel and Susan Onosode Foundation (GAMSU), aimed at improving the lives of children and youths, particularly the underprivileged in need of skills, funds and access to realise their hopes of a better future through qualitative education.

Among others, the foundation promoted and supported education institutions and initiatives as well as programmes promoted by faith-based and/or other educational organisations  in Nigeria.

It awarded educational scholarships and other financial aid to educational causes consistent with the objectives of the foundation.

