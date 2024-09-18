Divine Ogbe Gets Golden Hat trick in Cycling  as Team Edo Maintains Impressive Run





Edo-born cycling revelation, Divine Ogbe, on Tuesday clinched another gold medal for Team Edo in the ongoing National Youth Games holding in Asaba,Delta State to increase the heartbeat state’s medal haul after finishing tops in the female point road race.

The precious medal is the third gold Divine Ogbe has won for Edo State in the Asaba 2024 Games.

Divine Ogbe with her achievements in the 2024 Youth Games has proven to be a force to reckon with in Nigeria’s cycling environment.

Also yesterday, the Edo athletic team did not end their eventful day without taking something good home as Seth Adindu won gold in the Men’s Discuss and set a national record in the Para-Athletics. Team Edo also won a silver medal in the 4×100m female race.

Similarly, Miracle Udoh won gold medal for Edo in the 40kg Judo Boys to add value to the state’s performance.

In Chess, Eguavoen Henry Oghogho won a silver medal for Edo on board 3 while nine-year-old Zita Agusionu and Ayeni Fareedah won silver and bronze medals respectively on board 3a and 2 respectively in the female categories.

Meanwhile, the semifinals football match between team Edo and Delta has been postponed.

The postponement was as a result of team Edo’s insistence and demand for Delta team officials to present proper required documents for the identification of four new players they introduced into their team.

Team Edo officials suspected a foul play hence their insistence on using the prescribed means of identification documents.

No date has yet to be announced by the organisers for the rescheduled match.