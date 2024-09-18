CAF Confirms New Date for CHAN





Following the meeting of the Confédération of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday, the CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, confirmed the dates of the African Nations Championship CHAN 2024 final tournament.

The African Nations Championship CHAN 2024 will be played between 01 – 28 February 2025.

The first round of Qualifiers will be played on the weekend of 25-27 October 2024.

“CHAN is scheduled to be hosted in East Africa. CAF will communicate in due course stadiums and other venues to be used for the competition,” observed CAF in a statement yesterday.

On Sunday, CAF President Dr Motsepe visited some of the venues in Kenya that are being prepared for CHAN.

While noting the progress made and the commitment of the Government of Kenya, Dr Motsepe said there was a need for everyone to work together at speed to ensure that all venues and facilities are ready for the competition.

Senegal is the current champions of CHAN after they defeated hosts, Algeria two years ago in Algiers.