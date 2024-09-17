Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment to Transformation of Service Delivery to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a tool to enhancing the transformation of service delivery to all Nigerians.

The President emphasised the

critical role digital identity plays in the socioeconomic development of nations.

President Tinubu gave the commitment in his remarks during the celebration of the 6th National Identity Day, which was organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The event attracted delegations from the different African countries such as Kenya, South Sudan, Cote d’ Ivoire, Namibia as well as corporate organisations, state government representatives among others.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President noted that the theme of this years’ Identity Day “Digital Public Infrastructure: (DPI) – Enabling Access to Services,” underscores the critical role that digital identity plays in the nation’s development.

He noted that: “In today’s digital age, the ability to prove one’s identity is not just a matter of convenience; it is a cornerstone of our socioeconomic progress. DPI is the backbone that enables access to essential services, from healthcare and education to financial inclusion and social welfare. It is through robust DPI that we can ensure every Nigerian, regardless of their background or location has the opportunity to participate fully in our nation’s growth.”

He said that his administration’s 8-point agenda, which includes food security, ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, improving security, enhancing the business environment, upholding the rule of law, and fighting corruption, is intrinsically linked to the success of the nation’s digital identity initiatives.

He stressed that by leveraging DPI, Nigeria can streamline service delivery, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and ensure that government programs reach those who need them most.

The President said: “It goes without saying that a robust, efficient digital identity system has proven vital for the success of Government programmes like providing incentives for farmers, the student loan scheme, the National Youth Talent Export Programme, Renewed Hope City and Estate Housing initiative, the Skill-Up Artisans Programme and others. Verifiable identity is crucial in ensuring the right services and assistance goes to the right people in need of them.

“The “Renewed Hope” initiative is our commitment to fostering sustainable development and improving the living standards of all Nigerians. Digital identity is a key enabler of this vision. It empowers individuals, facilitates economic transactions, and enhances transparency and accountability in governance. With a reliable digital identity system, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.”

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in his keynote address, said the nation cannot find a solution to national security without the issues of identity management.

He said the foundation of economic emancipation or even industrialization is premised on identity management.

He said “we must get the identity of the people right to provide basic services for them,” adding that “for you to get the identity right the principle of the EOI (Evidence of Identity) plays a prominent role because Identity is the foundation, identity is the cradle, the beginning of every development.”

He however warned that if the nation fails to pay the necessary attention to identity management it will have challenges such as reputational damage, because the country will be unable to separate the good people from the bad ones and may find it difficult to provide basic policing, basic amenities of life for the people.

He said: “When you manage identity you must also talk about data protection and that is why we have the data protection act, which is fundamental in any democracy in the world. It is the right of the government to have the identity of its citizens to harness their identity and the right of the people for their identity to be protected.”

He said that Nigeria must end the era of individuals with multiple identities, stressing that if the nation fails to curb the problem of the proliferation of identities, it will continue to be at the mercy of the enemies of the state.

The minister emphasized that by law NIMC is the custodian of identity, stressing that the commission should extend its mandate to tax, drivers’ license, bank and even telcos and all issues concerning data because it is the repository of data in the country.

He revealed that the Ministry will work with NIMC to establish the Digital Travel certificate the (DTC) as well as adopt the Centralized Citizen Integrity and Document Authentication System (CCIDAS) to track people wherever they may be in order to curb crime.

In her remarks, the Director General of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote said the event highlights the importance of identity and its use for inclusion, protection and empowerment adding that data management has led to the enrolment of 110 million Nigerians so far.

She said: “With the federal government investment and palliative programs to cushion the impact of the ongoing hardship on citizens especially on the most vulnerable segments of the society, the focus of this event is around a strong digital infrastructure to support the empowerment initiative”.

She said that DPI is a network built in the public sector that enables the country to safely and effectively deliver opportunities and social services to its citizens and legal residents adding that NIMC is at the forefront of providing National identity to all citizens and legal residents in Nigeria.

“PTI has encouraged innovation to accelerate financial inclusion and transform the lives of the citizens by delivering service in an efficient and cost effective manner,” she said.