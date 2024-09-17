NEITI: FG, States, LGs Shared N3.473tn  from FAAC in Q2 2024

•Wants monitoring, tracking mechanism by civil society strengthened

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed N3.473 trillion to the three tiers of government in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase of N46.77 billion or 1.42 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2024, it was learnt yesterday.

Data from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) from its latest Quarterly Report on Federation Account Revenue Allocations for Q2, indicated that the federal government received N1.102 trillion, representing 33.35 per cent of the total allocation.

Besides, the 36 states received N1.337 trillion or 40.47 per cent of the entire monies, while the 774 local government councils shared N864.98 billion or 26.18 per cent.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, made the announcement in the report released at NEITI House, Abuja, according to a statement by the Assistant Director, Communications & Advocacy, Chris Ochonu.

In addition, nine oil-producing states received N169.26 billion as their derivation share from mineral revenue.

A comparison with the previous quarter showed that the federal government’s allocation decreased by N41.44 billion (3.76 per cent), while state governments saw an increase of N58.13 billion (4.29 per cent), and local government councils experienced a rise of N30.82 billion (3.57 per cent).

The Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) were identified as the main revenue-generating agencies for the Federation Account.

Their contributions, NEITI said, included oil and gas royalties, petroleum profit tax, company income tax, value-added tax, and import & excise duties.

The report highlighted an upward trend in revenue allocations in the latter months of 2023 and early 2024. Total monthly disbursements increased from N1.094 trillion in January 2024 to N1.098 trillion in February but then declined slightly to N1.065 trillion in March.

On state by state allocations, Delta State received the largest share of allocations in Q2 2024, with a gross allocation of N137.357 billion, including oil derivation. Lagos State followed with N123.282 billion, and Rivers State was third with N108.104 billion. Nasarawa, Ebonyi, and Ekiti States received the least, with N24.735 billion and N25.404 billion, respectively.

Among local governments, Alimosho in Lagos State received the highest allocation at N5.721 billion, followed by Ajeromi/Ifelodun (N4.592 billion) and Kosofe (N4.541 billion). Ifedayo received the smallest share of N661.82 million.

Nine states benefited from 13 per cent oil derivation revenue, with Delta State leading at 40.153 per cent, followed by Bayelsa (38.112 per cent) and Akwa Ibom (36.117 per cent).

Rivers State recorded a derivation ratio of 27.272 per cent, while the other oil-producing states had ratios below 20 per cent.

The report also noted that solid minerals-producing states did not receive derivation revenue in Q2 2024 due to insufficient revenue generation from the sector.

Bauchi State recorded the highest debt deductions in Q2 2024 at N6.49 billion, followed by Ogun State. Anambra State had the least deductions at N115.6 million, while Lagos and Nasarawa recorded no debt deductions for the quarter.

NEITI recommended that states take advantage of ongoing reforms in the solid minerals sector to diversify their revenue sources.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should strengthen measures to stabilise the exchange rate and reduce fluctuations in Federation Account remittances. States should adopt realistic budget benchmarks for oil production and exports to minimise fiscal shocks from price volatility.

“The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) are encouraged to increase transparency and accountability, particularly in the payment of special revenue accruals like derivation arrears and debt repayment refunds,” NEITI stated.

The NEITI quarterly review is designed to provide timely information on FAAC disbursements and to promote citizen education, advocacy, and accountability in the use of public funds.

The executive secretary, Orji added: “The quarterly review aims to highlight the sources of funds into the Federation Account and the factors affecting the growth or decline in revenues and distributions over time.

“The ultimate goal of this disclosure is to enhance knowledge, increase awareness, and promote public accountability in the management of public finances.”

The NEITI executive secretary urged the citizens and civil society organisations, particularly those involved in revenue and expenditure monitoring, to show interest and strengthen their capacity in budget tracking and monitoring of allocations and disbursements to all tiers of government.