Muslim Association Tasks INEC on Edo, Ondo Guber Elections

Ayodeji Ake

Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for caution in the conduct of the 2024 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The association in a communiqué signed by its president and national publicity secretary, Professor Dhikru Yagboyaju and Hon. Mudirakat Ajibona, respectively, implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other agencies that are connected to the exercise on the need for a level playing field to maintain the confidence of the electorate.

MAN also called for the attention of the government at different levels to several issues that require urgency.

These, according to the association, include: rising cost of living which has worsened conditions of the ordinary citizens in particular.

The association felicitated the Muslim Ummah of Nigeria on the occasion of the 2024 Eid el Mawlid (celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad) and prayed for peace, harmony, and progress for Nigeria and the generality of the citizens.