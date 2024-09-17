Kukah: We Can’t Force Edo PDP to Sign Peace Accord, Tinubu Did Not Sign in 2022

•Says committee’s work moral, not in Electoral Act

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, said it was unfortunate that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) refused to sign the peace accord ahead of the Edo State governorship election.

But Kukah stated that the peace accord committee could not compel the party to endorse the peace agreement. He said PDP might have taken a cue from President Bola Tinubu, who did not sign the accord in 2022.

Kukah added that the functions of the committee were moral.

He cautioned that political parties and their candidates’ failure to publicly demonstrate commitment to non-violent electoral process in the country had been sending the wrong signals to Nigerians and the international community.

However, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said PDP was pleased with the commitment of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetoku, and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to ensure a free, fair and credible election in the state.

First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, dismissed claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) planned to use “federal might” to influence the upcoming Edo State election. She said President Bola Tinubu would not destroy his own legacy.

At the same time, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) called on the INEC chairman to ensure that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo State, Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, was removed before the September 21 governorship election.

Speaking during the Edo Election Security Town Hall in Benin City, the state capital, Kukah lamented that PDP decided to act from the poor script written by Tinubu before the February 2023 presidential poll.

He admitted that the National Peace Accord Committee (NPAC) was not in any position to force candidates or parties to sign the peace pact, which has become an electoral ritual in the country over the last decade.

The town hall programme was put together by Channels Television, in collaboration with the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) and UK International Development.

Kukah stated, “It’s a pity, but we are not going to take anybody to court for not signing the Peace Accord. The only thing it does to you as a candidate is that it sends a wrong signal, which can be very easily exploited by the opposition.

“At the National Peace Committee, what we do is not in the Electoral Act, it’s not law; it’s moral. You can’t compel people to fall in love or love their neighbour.

“If you go back to the 2015 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the PDP, was not there to sign the Peace Accord. And, of course, the opposition went to town, which is what it ought to be, and the next day, he (Atiku) turned up to sign.

“What is also very interesting is that the current president, when he was a presidential candidate, did not sign. It wasn’t our fault that the political opposition didn’t take advantage of it.”

Kukah was referring to the September 2022 forum where the former Lagos State governor and then APC presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Tinubu, failed to sign the Peace Accord endorsed by other candidates in the race.

But the current vice president and Tinubu’s then running mate, Kashim Shettima, showed up at the event to represent him.

Obaseki said PDP was pleased with Egbetoku and Yakubu’s commitment to a free, fair and credible election in the state. He said this while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the party’s caucus, at Government House, Benin City.

Expressing confidence that the party would come out victorious in Saturday’s governorship election, Obaseki said PDP was ready for the polls.

He asked PDP leaders and members to continue mobilise support for the party across the state.

Obaseki stated, “As a caucus, we are pleased with the current utterances from the security agencies in Nigeria. We want to particularly appreciate the statement issued by the Inspector General of Police, making a commitment to support the peace process, ensuring that there is a level playing field for all the players, and we endorse his efforts to draft a lot more men to Edo to support the elections on Saturday.

“We are also pleased with INEC so far and have every reason to trust the authorities of INEC and what they are committed to doing. So, our leaders are going to various local governments to continue mobilising for citizens to come out and support our candidate, who clearly stands shoulder high above other candidates in the governorship race.

“We want to say that we are ready for this election. From this meeting of the caucus of the party, we have made sure that we have covered all grounds and the leaders of our party have all assured me that they are heading back home now to cross the Ts and dots the Is on Saturday.

“We are hoping that when the courts resume tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, all our people who have been detained in Abuja all these weeks will be released. If they are granted bail, allowed to come back home to their families and participate in the democratic process, we would consider signing the Peace Accord.”

First Lady of Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, dismissed claims that the ruling APC planned to use “federal might” to influence the Edo State election in their favour.

Responding to questions during an interview on Crack Team TV, hosted by Albert Obaze, from Leeds, UK, and monitored by THISDAY in Benin City, Mrs. Obaseki characterised the claims as baseless, describing them as a ploy to seek federal backing for dubious schemes.

Reflecting on the 2020 governorship election, she reminded viewers that similar claims of federal intervention were made at the time, yet Obaseki emerged victorious.

Mrs. Obaseki praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for his democratic stance, and asserted that federal power in 2020 was used only to safeguard voters and not terrorise citizens nor tamper with election results.

Confident in a similar outcome under Tinubu, she dismissed the opposition’s claims as unfounded.

Mrs. Obaseki questioned the plausibility of Tinubu undermining democratic processes, given his own history as a reformer during his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

“He brought the best hands to work with him and ensured continuity by choosing successors like Fashola,” she stated.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) called on the INEC chairman to ensure the removal of the Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, before the Saturday governorship election.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had publicly acknowledged that Onuoha was his cousin and had been in office for more than one year.

PDP had called for the transfer of the REC, accusing him of bias and lack of transparency.

In a statement by the secretary of CUPP, Peter Ameh, the coalition said, “Wike’s admission implies a conflict of interest that could undermine the credibility of the electoral process. To maintain the trust of the electorate and prevent any potential bias, Dr. Onuoha’s transfer is necessary.

“The recent revelations that Wike’s cousin is the Edo INEC REC and his ally as the state police commissioner have sparked widespread concern among stakeholders in the upcoming governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 21st, 2024.

“This development has far-reaching implications for the credibility of the election process and the impartiality expected of state actors involved in the conduct of the election.”