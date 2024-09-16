State of Nation: Former Military Leaders, Others Meet in Minna Behind Closed Doors



Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

Three former military rulers and some other generals, yesterday, met behind closed doors in Minna, Niger State, over what many considered the state of the nation.

The trio were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Also at the meeting which took place at the uphill residence of Babangida was former National Security Adviser (NSA),General Aliyu Gusau.

The trio were reported to have long been waiting for Obasanjo at the IBB mansion, before he eventually arrived.



Although details of the meeting were not known, it was speculated to be around the security situation in the country and the refusal of the PDP to sign a Peace Accord ahead of the Edo governorship election.



It was gathered that the meeting lasted about two hours after which former President Obasanjo returned to Abuja.

Obasanjo had arrived at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Airport at about 4.30pm in a Golf stream 5 aircraft believed to have been chattered and departed in the same aircraft at about 6.30pm.



He was received at the airport by some protocol officers from the Niger State Government House.

The Niger State government also provided the vehicles that took him to the Uphill and back to the airport, while the same protocol officials saw him off at about 7pm.