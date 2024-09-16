NPFL: Katsina Utd’s Stoppage Time Goal Denies Insurance Point

Katsina United had to wait until stoppage time to beat Bendel Insurance 2-1 in front of their fans yesterday, while Shooting Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Akwa United and Bayelsa United were all held at home.

Azeez Falolu won Katsina the full points with his strike in added time against Insurance, who had stunned the home crowd with the opening goal by James Orosanye after 17 minutes.

Lukman Bello drew the host team level on 22 minutes, before the late winner.

Bayelsa United fought back from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw with visiting Kano Pillars, while Akwa United also left it late to peg back Abia Warriors.

Ojonugwa Adejoh gave Abia Warriors a fourth minute lead, before Edidiong Ezekiel salvaged a point for Akwa United in stoppage time in Uyo.

In a late kick-off game, Shooting Stars also had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with Plateau United.

Visitors Plateau United took the lead in the 39th minute through Victor Dawa, before Shooting Stars restored parity on the dot of half time courtesy of Uche Onwuasoanya.

On Saturday, Remo Stars stopped Sunshine Stars 1-0 and Rivers United defeated Heartland 3-1.

RESULTS

NPFL

Katsina 2-1 Insurance

Bayelsa 1-1 K’Pillars

Akwa Utd 1-1 Abia War

Shooting 1-1 Plateau

Rivers Utd 3-1 Heartland

Remo Stars 1-0 Sunshine

Tornadoes 0-0 Nasarawa

Rescheduled 25/9/24

Enyimba v Lobi Stars

Ikorodu City v Rangers

El Kanemi v Kwara (PP)

PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal

Wolves 1-2 Newcastle

LA LIGA

Girona 1-4 Barcelona

CeltaVigo 3-1 Valladolid

Las Palmas 2-3 Bilbao

SERIE A

Genoa 1-1 AS Roma

Atalanta 3-2 Fiorentina

Torino 0-0 Lecce

Cagliari 0-4 Napoli