Katsina PDP Suspends Ex-National Secretary, Tsauri, over Anti-party Activities 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tasuri A ward of Kurfi Local Government, Katsina State, has suspended the former National Secretary of the party, Senator Umar Ibrahim-Tsauri from the opposition party over alleged anti-party activities.

In a statement by the PDP chairman of the ward, Danjuma Abubakar and Secretary, Abdullahi Garba, the party also accused Mr. Tsauri of uttering unguarded statements against the national leadership of the party.

The statement read: “The Tsauri A ward executives of the PDP at its sitting of 13th September, 2024 has suspended Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri from the party pending the outcome of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate him on the followings:“Anti-party activities, unguarded utterances against the national leadership of the party, actions and associations capable of embarrassing and bringing the party to disrepute. The suspension is in line with provision of Article 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution which empowers ward party executives to take disciplinary action against erring members.”

The PDP urges all its members to remain committed to the principles of party’s discipline and loyalty, adding that: “We must work together to build a strong and united party capable of winning elections and serving the interest of our people.”

But when contacted, Tsauri described his suspension from the party by his ward executives as an inefficacious exercise carried out by some sponsored elements who are parading themselves as PDP executives.

He explained that the “unrecognised ward executive” members of the opposition party have no power to suspend him except the National Working Committee (NWC) because “I am a live member of PDP.”