Independence Catalyst for Business Growth, Innovation’

Mary Nnah

President of the Indian Cultural Association (ICA) in Nigeria, Sanjay Jain has shared his expert insights on his country’s remarkable economic growth and the pivotal role its independence from United Kingdom has played in driving business success.

Speaking with THISDAY in Lagos, Jain said, “Independence has allowed our leaders to make decisions that benefit our people and country, resulting in consistent economic growth. Today, India’s economy stands at rank number five in the world, and this achievement is a testament to the power of independence.”

Jain also emphasised the need to educate the younger generation about India’s freedom struggle and the value of independence in driving business success.

“The state of independence we enjoy today was achieved with huge sacrifices. We must imbibe good manners and educate the youth about our freedom struggle to help them value independence,” he said.

India’s independence, Jain argued, has fostered an environment conducive to business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship. “Independence has enabled us to create our own policies, regulations, and laws that support Indian businesses and industries. This autonomy has attracted foreign investment, boosted exports, and fueled economic expansion,” Jain explained.

Jain recalled his own experience attending the Independence Day celebration in Delhi, hosted by the Government of India. “It was a memorable celebration, with over 50,000 people in attendance,” he said.

“The flag-hoisting ceremony, patriotic songs, and the President’s speech created an electric atmosphere of patriotism and national pride,” Jain added.

“India’s growth story is a prove to the resilience and determination of its people. As we move forward, it’s essential to recognise the significance of independence in shaping our economic destiny”, he added.

“India’s independence has created a fertile ground for business growth and innovation. We must continue to nurture this environment to drive economic expansion and job creation”, Jain noted

With India’s Independence Day celebrations serving as a reminder of the country’s remarkable journey, Jain’s insights offered a glimpse into the nation’s bright future.