Forum of South-west Majority Leaders Calls for Full Security, Economic Collaboration 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Forum of Majority Leaders from across the South-west region at the weekend in Osogbo, Osun state capital, has emphasised the need for full security, economic collaboration and harmonised governance in the region.

The forum stated this at this year South-west Legislative Reform Implementation Committee (SLRIC) which successfully concluded its second quarterly meeting, held in Osogbo, Osun State.

The gathering brought together majority leaders from across the South-west region to discuss crucial issues impacting the region’s legislative, security, and economic landscapes.

However, while speaking on behalf of others at the close of the meeting, Hon. Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly and Chairman of SLRIC, said the meeting focused on several key areas, notably the harmonisation of standing orders across the South-west region.

He further observed that this critical reform aimed to streamline legislative procedures and ensure that all Houses of Assembly in the South-west are aligned, fostering seamless governance and legislative efficiency.

Also, one of the significant topics of discussion was the state of security in the region.

Hon. Ogunmolasuyi further emphasised the urgent need to strengthen the security architecture across the Southwest.

According to him, “Our discussions have led to formulating strategies to bolster our region’s security. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that these plans are swiftly and effectively implemented.”

He made a special mention of the South-west Governors and Speakers, calling on them to look beyond political affiliations and work together for the region’s greater good.

“We must transcend party lines and focus on building a safer and more prosperous South-west,” he said.

He equally expressed his deep appreciation to the government and people of Osun State for their warm hospitality and support.

“We are immensely grateful to the Osun State Government, particularly the Osun State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, for providing an enabling environment for this important meeting to thrive. Special thanks also go to the Osun State Majority Leader, Hon. Adewunmi Kofoworola Babajide, whose efforts were instrumental in organising this event. The spirit of collaboration we have witnessed here in Osogbo reaffirms our commitment to regional unity and progress

The meeting further provided an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the immense contributions of former Majority Leaders who now serve as members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of SLRIC.

They are: “former Majority Leaders, Hon. SOB Agunbiade (former Lagos State Majority leader) immediate past SLRIC Chairman, Rt Hon Olugboyega Aribisogan former Ekiti Majority Leader) and Hon. Alhaji Maruf Olarewaju (Former Osun State majority leader), have laid a solid foundation for us to build upon, and their guidance and wisdom remain invaluable to the growth of this committee and the region as a whole.”