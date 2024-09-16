Eid-El-Maulud: Oborevwori Hails Muslims, Urges Prayers for Nigeria’s Progress 

. Glo celebrates with Muslims

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate 2024 Eid-el-Maulud, marking the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of the state and country at large.

According to Governor Oborevwori, the country was in dire strait which required the sincere prayers of all citizens to overcome the economic and security challenges currently bedeviling it.

He urged Muslims in the state and other parts of the country to emulate the exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet by promoting peaceful existence any where they live.

Oborevwori added: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Maulud in Delta, Nigeria and around the world.

“My hope and prayer is that, as we celebrate, we will internalise the spiritual lessons inherent in the teachings of the Holy Prophet regarding piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful coexistence, tolerance and honesty.

Meanwhile, digital Solutions Provider, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the celebration of Eid el Maulud, calling on them to seize the occasion of remembrance of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed to pray for a better and more peaceful Nigeria.

In a goodwill message to felicitate the Muslim faithful, Globacom urged the Muslim Ummah to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed with optimism and hope for a better Nigeria.

“We congratulate our Muslim brethren on this unique occasion, and urge them to use the period to pray for the rapid economic recovery and peace of our beloved nation,” the company said.

It called on Muslims to remember that the birth of Prophet Mohammed was heralded by peace and goodwill and encouraged them to take advantage of the celebration to extend hands of fellowship by sharing things with neighbours, particularly the less privileged.

Globacom advised Muslims to take advantage of the company’s array of products and services, including SMS, voice and data offerings, for their communication needs especially during the special occasion which is also used by families and friends to share love, bond and communicate.