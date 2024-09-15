Kogi PDP Denies Suspending Dino Melaye

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ijumu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State has denied suspending the former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Dino Melaye, describing the suspension as fake.

Melaye was purportedly suspended for anti-party activities by his Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 on Thursday, September 12, 2024, after his alleged refusal to honour a summons.

In a memo dated September 12, the ward executive committee alleged that Melaye was summoned to a disciplinary committee in August to address allegations of misconduct but did not attend the meeting.

The decision was signed by Ward Chairman, Abayomi Osamika and Secretary, Yodson Dayo.

The memo stated that the suspension was in accordance with Article 59(1) of the PDP Constitution, which authorizes the Ward Party Exco to take disciplinary action against members who violate the rules.

But in a statement issued yesterday, the PDP Chairman in Ijumu LGA, Olorunmaiye Olabode, said the suspension “will never stand.”

Olorunmaiye Olabode also said the letter was “ridiculously and hurriedly written,” pointing out mistakes in the day and date.

The statement stressed that the party was following its constitution and rules.

He said no materials were given for the Ward Ad hoc Congress on July 27, 2024, and no LGA congress happened in Ijumu to choose a national delegate.

Olabode also criticised the State Congress held in Lokoja on August 31, 2024, calling it a “failed kangaroo arrangement.”

According to him, outside forces were trying to use the suspension letter to destabilise the party and remove Melaye, whom he described as the “voice of the voiceless” in Kogi State.

The Ijumu PDP challenged those accusing Melaye of wrongdoing to show proof of his alleged anti-party activities.

He pointed out that Melaye had made important contributions to the party, including financial help and giving out membership cards.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that the purported letter of expulsion is a forgery and cannot stand,” Olabode added.

When THISDAY contacted Melaye, he said: “The fact speaks for itself. I am a bona fide member of the party. My Ward has spoken.”