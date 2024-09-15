Eid Maulud: Tinubu Rejoices with Nigerian Muslims

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on this year’s commemoration of the Maulud Nabiy, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged Muslims to use the period for deep reflection and remembrance of the Holy Prophet’s exemplary conduct and noble teachings.

“As we mark the Maulud, we should all reflect on the life lived by Prophet Muhammad, exemplified by purity, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion. We must endeavour to imbibe those virtues,” he said.

President Tinubu also urged the Muslim faithful to dedicate the Maulud holiday to pray for the country and show empathy and compassion towards one another.