FG Secures 1,721 Terrorism Convictions as Mass Trial Programme Delivers Record Prosecution Milestone

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government has secured 1,721 convictions for terrorism and related offences through its Mass Trial Programme, with more than half of the convictions recorded in 2026 alone, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s prosecution of terrorism cases while reinforcing its commitment to due process and the rule of law.

Speaking at the Joint Security Press Briefing by spokespersons of the security, defence and law enforcement agencies, the Director of Legal Services at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Usman Mijinyawa, said the Mass Trial Programme has continued to strengthen the administration of criminal justice in terrorism cases through a coordinated effort involving the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Federal Ministry of Justice, the Judiciary, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as international partners.

According to him, the programme, which commenced in October 2017, has successfully concluded 10 phases of mass trials, leading to 1,721 convictions for terrorism and related offences across the country.

Mijinyawa stressed that while the government had intensified efforts to prosecute terrorism suspects, it had also remained committed to the principles of fair hearing by ensuring that defendants against whom guilt could not be established beyond reasonable doubt were either discharged or acquitted.

He said the programme had therefore demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to due process, the rule of law and internationally recognised fair trial standards.

Providing a breakdown of the convictions, he explained that the first three phases of the trials, conducted between 2017 and 2018 at Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, produced 366 convictions, alongside 882 discharges, five acquittals and 61 cases adjourned for the continuation of trial.

Following the resumption of the programme in 2023, Phase Four recorded 14 convictions, while Phases Five and Six, conducted in 2024, resulted in 351 convictions, including convictions for terrorism financing, international crimes, and sexual and gender-based violence.

During the same period, he said, eight defendants were discharged, while three others were referred for medical or mental health evaluation.

Mijinyawa further disclosed that Phases Seven and Eight, held in 2025, secured an additional 125 convictions before the programme recorded its most remarkable achievement in 2026.

He noted that Phases Nine and Ten, conducted at the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, resulted in 865 convictions, comprising 386 convictions in Phase Nine and 479 in Phase Ten. The courts also discharged 28 defendants, acquitted one person and adjourned 224 cases for the continuation of trial.

According to him, the 865 convictions secured in 2026 represent more than half, or 50.3 per cent, of all terrorism-related convictions recorded since the programme began in 2017. The figure also surpassed the combined total of 856 convictions secured during the preceding nine-year period from 2017 to 2025.

He said: “The sustained implementation of the Mass Trial Programme underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring accountability for terrorism-related offences while upholding constitutional guarantees of fair trial, due process, and the rule of law.”

Mijinyawa added that beyond securing convictions, the programme has ensured the continued prosecution of pending terrorism cases in accordance with court orders, while defendants against whom the prosecution failed to meet the required legal standard have been discharged or acquitted, reflecting the government’s determination to balance national security with the protection of fundamental rights.