Transcorp Hotels Graduates 16th Cohort of Business Empowerment Programme for Women, Reinforces Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, has graduated the 16th cohort of its Business Empowerment Programme for Women (BEPW), strengthening its commitment to creating opportunities, empowering communities and driving inclusive economic growth.

The BEPW is one of Transcorp Hotels Plc’s flagship sustainability initiatives, reflecting the Company’s commitment to creating long-term social, economic, and environmental impact. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme provides young women with hands-on tailoring training, as well as skills in business, financial management, marketing, and customer service.

Established in 2016 in partnership with ACE Charity, BEPW has so far empowered 64 young women with skills, confidence, and resources to build sustainable livelihoods, create economic opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to their communities and Nigeria’s growing economy.

Upon completion of the six-month programme, the company donates sewing machines and other relevant tools to the beneficiaries, enabling them to immediately kickstart their entrepreneurial journey.

As part of Transcorp Hotels Plc’s commitment to sustainability, the programme promotes circular fashion by repurposing pre-used hotel bedding for practical training, thereby giving new life to items that would otherwise become waste and modelling sustainable practice.

Speaking on the impact of the initiative, Uzoamaka Oshogwe, MD/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, said: “We believe hospitality goes beyond the experiences we create within our hotels. Through this programme, we are investing in young women, supporting entrepreneurship, creating social and economic impact, and promoting sustainability. We are proud of the 16th cohort graduands and look forward to the businesses they will build, the jobs they will create, and the positive impact they will have on their communities and Nigeria’s economy.”

Transcorp Hotels Plc continues to redefine hospitality in Africa, committed to building a future where business success is measured not only by exceptional guest experiences, but also by the positive impact it creates for people, communities, and the environment.