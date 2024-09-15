Dambe Warriors League Super Fight Touted as Next Nollywood

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Dambe Warriors League (DWL) organisers have projected the traditional wrestling showpiece as the country’s next gold mine.

The co-founder, DWL, Chidi Anyina, disclosed this in Abuja at the media briefing and fighter weigh-in ceremony on the Dambe Warriors League Super Fight 03 scheduled for today at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Anyina at the event he addressed with DWL co-founder, Anthony Okeleke, said that Dambe will attract international acclaim in the same way as Nollywood and Afrobeat.

The Super Fight 03 will feature 10 fighters, including two foreign fighters, Mateusz from Poland and Denis Chernysh from Russia.

Anyina equally said the organisers were considering holding the fourth edition of the event next year in the UK considering the large presence of the Nigerian Diaspora in that country.

He noted that the organisers were also collaborating with the Ministry of Arts and Tourism on how to use sports as a cultural asset.

The first Dambe Warriors League final was held at Kano Pillars Stadium, in Kano while the second season was held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This time we are in Abuja and that is why for the first time we are partnering with SuperSport for distribution. SuperSport will air the fight in 42 African countries for viewers all over Africa to watch.

“The important thing is to get people around the world hooked on this sport and distribute the content across Africa, which is what we are doing with this particular event. We also want to get global buy-in from people around the world,” Anyina said.

Apart from the two foreign fighters, eight local fighters will slug it out today in Abuja.

They are Aljanin Nasarawa vs Yar Mage, lightweight; Dogon Messi vs Shabban, Middleweight; Garkuwan Yansanda vs Ali Kanin Bello, Heavyweight; and Dogon Shegiyar Mota and Dan Tula Yellow.

Shabban, who was knocked out in his last meeting with Dogon Messi, vowed to exact revenge.

The fighter, weighing 77 kgs, equally thanked the organisers for paying his insurance and salary, while adding that his membership of DWL has transformed his lifestyle.

Also, Chernysh, who used to fight boxing, said it was great to be part of the event in Nigeria while assuring he would fight in his best fashion against his opponent.

Mateusz, known as “White Mamba”, thanked Nigerians for being great people and extending great hospitality to him.

” I have been to the Dambe Village. I had a great experience on the visit, ” he said.