Oil Theft: IGP-STFPIB Operatives Burst Illegal Refining Sites, Nab Four Suspects

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) have once again made a significant breakthrough in the continuous fight against oil theft, illegal bunkering and economic sabotage.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that police uncovered and deactivated an illegal refining site and nabbed four suspected oil thieves behind the economic sabotage.

In a separate statement, Adejobi also said that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, averred that discipline, dedication, hard work and loyalty remained the cornerstone of a successful career in the Nigeria Police Force, stating that without discipline, no individual can survive the rigours of the Police Force.

“This milestone achievement was marked after the operatives, in collaboration with the department of operations, Rivers State Command, on 12th September 2024, made discovery of a storage facility in Trans Amadi, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, used in dealing and processing illegally acquired Crude oil. This operation had led to the arrest of four suspects namely; Emmanuel Nwachi ‘m’ 58 years; Adamu Bala ‘m’ 35years; Nura Musa ‘m’ 22 years; Bashir Abubakar ‘m’ 28 years, and the recovery of 40,000 Litres of petroleum products, stored in 67 white storage tanks,” Adejobi said.

The team, he said, destroyed the site and recovered the equipment and machines used in committing these crimes.

“The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, re-emphasised the commitment of the Force to tackling every form of crime, criminality and corruption, extending to those involved in this economic sabotage,” he said.

The Force, he said, remained unyielding and will continue to bring these perpetrators to book.

He also stated that the foundation laid during the training period is crucial, as it moulds the recruits into effective and efficient police officers ready to serve the nation with integrity.

Egbetokun, said this on Thursday, in Benin, when he paid unscheduled visit to the Police Training School and the Police Mobile Force (PMF) 5, in Benin City, Edo State, as part of his ongoing efforts to ensure that police training across the country adheres to the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and service.

A statement by Adejobi said that during the visit, Egbetokun inspected various facilities, including the recruits’ dormitories, classrooms, and the kitchen, where meals for trainees are prepared.

According to him, Egbetokun took a special interest in the welfare of the recruits, currently totalling 492, and commended the staff on their commitment to training the next generation of officers.

Addressing the recruits during the unscheduled visit, the IGP charged them to embrace professionalism, respect for human rights, and dedication to duty.

He reiterated the importance of remaining disciplined and focused as these traits are vital for the successful execution of their duties and for maintaining public trust in the Force.

The police boss further announced his plan to carry out unscheduled visits to other police training schools across the country.

According to him, “These visits aim to ensure that training programs align with the core values of the Force which are professionalism, discipline, and dedication to service.”

Adejobi concluded that the Inspector General of Police remains committed to reforming and improving police training and operations to meet the challenges of modern policing.