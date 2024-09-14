North-east Governors Urged to Prioritise Child Rights, Women Issues

*Gombe govt donates N50m to support victims of Mafa terror attack, flood disaster in YobeSegun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Governors of the six states of the North-east subregion have been called upon to place premium attention to issues of women and children in their respective states by way of adequate budgeting for child-sensitive sectors.



This is as Gombe State government has donated N50 million to help victims of the recent terror attack in Mafa, Tarmuwa Local Government Area and the devastating flood disaster in Yobe State.



The call was made by stakeholders in the affairs of budgeting in the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe, stressing the importance of adequately capturing issues of child’s right in annual allocations.



The stakeholders made the submission on Thursday, during a panel discussion at a two-day North-East Nigeria Zonal Policy Dialogue on Social Budgeting for Child Sensitive Sectors in Gombe.



During the panel discussions anchored by the UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office Communications Officer, Opeyemi Olagunju, the stakeholders from the six states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe as well as specialist from the UNICEF, agreed that the annual allocations for child sensitive sectors will translate to a better future.



They particularly stressed that policies of education, health, nutrition (exclusive breastfeeding, good dieting) and WASH must be adequately provided and implemented for a healthy future.



Each of the discussants who included commissioners and permanent secretaries, are of the opinion that states must go back to domesticate the social protection policy and strengthen it.

They unanimously agreed that with domestication of the social protection policy, the negatives of child abuse most particularly neglect will be reduced to the barest minimum.

The panelists however expressed fear about whole implementation of the social protection policy pleading with the relevant stakeholders in child protection issues to see to its domestication and implementation.

They expressed optimism that if child sensitive sectors are adequately captured in the budget and allocation promptly released, the problem of insecurity will reduce.

According to them, the Almajiri syndrome will be drastically taken care of just as the out-of-school children syndrome too will be addressed adequately.

The panelists concluded by calling on the governors of the six states of the North-east subregion to support proposals on children issues from the relevant Ministries by not seeing such as duplication.

They stated that each MDAs has a specific role in the life of the child which are different from each but having same purpose of ensuring the growth and development of the child.

Olagunju while moderating the discussion, stressed that UNICEF is ever ready to support any move that will increase access for women and children to good living in line with the relevant convention.

Meanwhile, Gombe State government has donated N50 million to help victims of the recent terror attack in Mafa, Tarmuwa Local Government Area and the devastating flood disaster in Yobe State.

In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya sent a high-level delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, to Yobe State to convey the heartfelt condolences and support of the government and people of Gombe State.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by Ismaila Uba Misilli,Director-General (Press Affairs),Government House,Gombe.

Governor Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in the community, calling it “both sad and unfortunate.”

“We stand with you in this moment of grief, as you face the double tragedy of the attack on Mafa community and the devastating floods that claimed lives and destroyed homes and farmlands across the state,” he stated.

He said the N50 million donation is to help the state government in providing much-needed assistance to the affected victims.

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, while receiving the delegation, expressing profound appreciation for the support.

He described the visit as a demonstration of a strong bond of brotherhood and love between Gombe and Yobe states.

Governor Buni emphasised that while the financial aid will significantly help the victims, the act of solidarity and care in such trying times will be remembered as a remarkable show of unity between the two neighbouring states.

The governor noted that the donation and the visit are not only a source of immediate relief but also a lasting symbol of the friendship and cooperation between the people of Gombe and Yobe.

The Gombe delegation included Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggarewo; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi; Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji; Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Abdulkadir Mohammed Warizi; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Lt. Col. Abdullahi Bello (Rtd.); Hon. Nasiru Abdullkareem, representing Dukku North Constituency in the Gombe State House of Assembly; and the Executive Secretary of Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Abdullahi Haruna Abdullahi.