FG Inaugurates 16-man Committee on Consequential Adjustments in Salaries

*Seeks support for Tinubu’s 8–point agenda

*Pleads with Nigerians over fuel price hike

Olawale Ajimotokan and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated a 16-man committee on the consequential adjustments in salaries in line with provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024, of N70,000 approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, inaugurated the committee yesterday in Abuja.

Also, yesterday, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the objective of stakeholders’ engagement was to amongst others; raise awareness level among Labour leaders, employers and civil society organisations, engender unalloyed mobilisation of the organised workforce towards accomplishing the Renewed Hope Agenda for nation building.

Walson-Jack, who incidentally is the Chairman of the committee, said that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda was a covenant between his government and the Nigerians to lift citizens out of poverty and create an enabling environment for prosperity.

“In this regard, President Bola Tinubu, graciously increased the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 with an assurance that it would be reviewed after three years, instead of the statutory five years through the Minimum Wage Amendment Act.

“This singular act, is aimed at enhancing the economic well-being of the working populace of Nigeria, in view of current economic realities. It is expected that this increase, will improve workers commitment to their jobs and in turn, increase productivity,” she said.

She noted that the consequential adjustment in salaries was imperative in order to maintain a fair and equitable salary structure for federal civil servants as a result of the minimum wage now fixed at N70,000 representing 133.33 per cent increase from the previous minimum wage.

She said, “Consequently, there is a need to adjust the salaries of other categories of staff, taking into consideration the consequential effect of the new minimum wage.”

The make up of the 16 members of the tripartite committee comprised eight each, from the federal government and trade unions sides to be chaired by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Members from federal government side are, Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC); permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment; permanent secretary, General Service Office (OSGF); permanent secretary, Service Welfare Office (OHCSF); Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation; Secretary, National Assembly Service Commission and Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission.

On the trade union side are National Chairman JNPSNC (TUS), Benjamin Anthony and National Vice President NLC, Oluwole Adeleye Sunday; National President, NCSU and National Vice President NLC, Roselyn Uba Anarah; National President, NUPSRAW, Kabiru Ado Minjibir; National President, MHWUN, Michael Nnachi; National President, NAMMM; and Acting National Secretary JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Olowoyo Gbenga.

The terms of reference of the committee, according as Walson-Jack was to negotiate and agree on the consequential adjustments in salaries arising from the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024; and to develop the template for ease of implementation of the approved N70,000 minimum wage.

She said: “It is crucial for us to recognise the significance of this assignment, and with a focus on maintaining industrial peace and harmony, I am confident that we will execute it in the best interests of the public service and the nation as a whole”.

Anthony, who spoke on behalf of the unions, applauded the initiative of the federal government on consequential adjustments in salaries, which described as a ‘stepping stone’ that will allow discussion on the consequential adjustment to ensure payment of salaries based on the new minimum wage.

“For us we believe it is a stepping stone and we are going to work together with the government side to ensure that we bring a fair and a sincere discussion for the Nigerian workers.

“And I believe that this will also consolidate our synergy with the government to continue to work together for the betterment of Nigerian workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Onyejeocha, who spoke yesterday, at a Town Hall meeting held in Abuja, urged Nigerians to bear with government over the recent increase in fuel price.

She said government was targeting to engage employers, Labour, leaders and civil society organisations across the six geo-political zones on the 8-point agenda of President Tinubu’s administration,

In a bid to calm public outcry trailing recent hike in the pump price of petrol, Onyejeocha pleaded for the understanding of all, adding that President Tinubu is human and is aware of challenges as a result of scarce petroleum resources and financial constraints in the country.

She also said that President Tinubu was aware of the hardship in the country.

She said: ” The President is aware of the hardship that the increase in petrol pump price has melted to Nigerians in the last few days.

“It has brought hardship even to himself. The President is a human being. Let me tell you how it affects him; when he comes out there are no vehicles and sometimes they don’t get enough money to buy fuel. It affects everyone to be honest.

“So I plead with all of us to show more understanding and know that when one is down everybody is down. There is nobody that is affected and that is why we should all put our hands and our heads, everything together under one roof to find a way forward that will bring in meaningful result to the nation. I pray you show more understanding.”

Onyejeocha who stressed that the federal government would not take responsibility for the delay in payment of the new minimum wage as a result of failure of labour to finalise on the consequential adjustment, however said there was hope as separate meetings were ongoing by government and the tripartite committee.

“As we speak there’s a meeting of the government side this morning on the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment and by 2p.m., there will be tripartite meeting with the Head of Service. Once they get what we are supposed to pay they will start paying.

“We will not be take responsibility why the figures has to delay because at the day we pass it, they suppose to have gone ahead constitute the committee then have a figure, because it doesn’t take rocket science to have figures of what we should really give. So I believe that that one is something that will soon be possible.”

The minister said that government has deemed necessary to engage the stakeholders in the Labour space who are the driving force of the country’s economy on the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.

“Today’s meeting represents yet another milestone in our collective resolve towards the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda in all sectors of our country through activities that would cultivate better understanding and cooperation by harvesting inputs from stakeholders; as well as encourage collective ownership of this project by all Nigerians.”

She explained that the eight-point Agenda is focusing on job creation, education, health, food security, and social investment as essential pillars of development.

According to her, the implementation of the policies will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity which government has vigorously pursued at all levels.