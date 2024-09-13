Nigerian Athletes Set to Make a Splash at FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia 2024

Sunday Okobi

In an exciting development for Nigerian motorsport, three talented athletes will represent the country at the upcoming FIA Motorsport Games scheduled to take place in Valencia, Spain, from October 23 to 27, 2024.

The selected representatives, according to the Head of Delegation and Communication Manager for FIA Nigeria, Linda Enakeme Dominguez, include Baruch Roy Bako in Karting Sprint Senior; Femi Olaoye in Esports GT, and Kamto Chukwureh in Esports F4.

Leading this group of athletes, Dominguez, who has been appointed as the head of delegation by the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN) in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, said Baruch Roy Bako has made a name for himself in the karting community with his impressive performances on both national and international stages.

“Known for his speed and precision on the track, Bako’s participation in the Karting Sprint Senior category will be crucial for Nigeria, as he aims to showcase his skills against some of the best karting talents from around the world,” she said.

The head of the delegation added that Femi Olaoye represents Nigeria in the Esports GT category, “with a growing interest in competitive gaming, and has honed his skills through various online platforms and competitions. His experience in virtual racing will be pivotal as he competes against other Esports racers globally. The inclusion of Esports categories at such prestigious events highlights the evolving nature of motorsport and its accessibility to a wider audience.

“Also, Kamto Chukwureh will compete in Esports F4, another exciting addition to Nigeria’s representation at the games. Chukwureh’s background in competitive gaming positions him well for this event, where strategy and quick reflexes are essential for success. Kamto ‘s awards, achievements, and accolades include 2x Gamerfest Sim-Racing Winter Winner (2023 and 2024), Gran Turismo Sport World Record Holder (2023), PSGL GT7 Tier 1 Polesitter (2023), 2x GTSRL Charity Race Podium Finisher (2019, 2021), P2 SAS Takona Charity Race Championship GT7 (2023), Top 4 in the Racing Prodigy RaceRoom Points Rankings. His participation in Esports F4 signifies Nigeria’s commitment to embracing modern forms of motorsport.”

On the significance of the sport, she stated that the FIA Motorsport Game is an important platform that brings together competitors from various disciplines within motorsport under one roof. It does not only promote international camaraderie but also provides athletes with exposure to different racing styles and techniques.

“For Nigeria, participating in this event marks a significant step towards establishing a stronger presence on the global motorsport stage.

“As preparations ramp up ahead of October 2024, all eyes will be on Baruch Roy Bako, Femi Olaoye, Kamto Chukwureh, Linda Dominguez and the entire Nigeria ASN delegation (Drivers, Media, Entourage, Mechanics: Alozie Chimeruche Michael, Showemimo Ahmed Adedayo, Tunrayo Tosin Olasan, Olawale Azeez Ishola, Ogbodo Chukwuebuka Franklin, Nduziem Henry Okechukwu, Titilayo Foyeke Olaoye, Alexxa Oyebamiji Dominguez) as they aim to make history for Nigeria at this prestigious event like they did in France in 2022,” she added.

The statement added that as the Head of PR and Marketing for the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), also, Dominguez’s role as head of delegation and Nigeria communication manager for FIA Motorsport Games, “is vital for ensuring that the athletes receive adequate support throughout their journey. Her leadership will encompass logistical arrangements, training schedules, and overall team morale leading up to and during the event. Dominguez’s experience in managing sports delegations (2022 FIA Motorsport Games in Marseille and 2024 in Valencia Spain) is expected to play a significant role in maximising performance outcomes for the Nigerian team.”