Military Airstrikes Kill Over 28 Terrorists in Niger State

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday said that no fewer than 28 terrorists were killed in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, during an intelligence-led and coordinated air operations by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch.



A statement by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said that the mission targeted terrorists in Bassa, upon receipt of a request for air support from friendly forces in the area, as part of ongoing efforts to deny terrorists and bandits freedom of action in the area.



Meanwhile, a top security source, revealed that the successes recorded in Niger State by the Nigerian Air Force, followed a joint operations involving, the Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Vigilante groups and hunters in the affected Community.



He further revealed that the DSS provided credible intelligence that led to the precision strikes that killed dozens of terrorists.



According to NAF Deputy Spokesperson, “Nigerian Air Force (NAF,) air assets, on arrival, observed over 100 terrorists engaging friendly forces in a fierce firefight.



“After confirming the positions of friendly troops, the NAF conducted precision airstrikes on the terrorists’ positions. The strikes were devastating, neutralizing dozens of terrorists in successive passes”.



He noted that no fewer than 28 bodies were recovered from the target area, with several more terrorists, weapons, and burnt motorcycles still being cleared.



Ali, said that the successful operation underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to protecting the nation and supporting, sister services and other security agencies in combating banditry, terrorism, insurgency and all other forms of criminalities.



He assured Nigerians that NAF will continue to conduct air operations, both independently and in collaboration with surface forces, to eliminate all threats to the peace, prosperity and security of our great nation.



Also confirming the killing of the terrorists, a highly placed security sources familiar with DSS operations confirmed that following available critical intelligence received from the Department of State Services (DSS), a combined team of security operatives comprising the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other sister agencies on 11th September, 2024 successfully repelled a group of Boko haram terrorists and bandit elements who attacked Bassa-Kukoki village, Allawa district of Shiroro LGA, Niger State.



He noted that while the dissidents suffered huge casualties, regrettably, three members of the community were killed by the fleeing terrorists. This he said is in contrast with reports in sections of the media that state forces lost three personnel during the operation.

He further disclosed that on 7th September 2024, operatives of Delta State Command of the DSS, intercepted a wooden barge containing about 37,000 barrels of crude oil. During the operation, he said, five suspects connected to the incident were arrested and are being investigated and profiled.



The source also disclosed that on 9th September, 2024, a combined team of the DSS and the military personnel apprehended a high-profile commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).



He averred that the arrest followed intelligence which confirmed his active involvement in the coordination of IPOB activities in Ebonyi State.

He added that the top IPOB commander had recruited several mercenaries in preparation for further attacks in Ebonyi State and concluded that over 600 rounds of 5.56mm caliber ammunition among other items were recovered from the suspect.