Ember Months: Niger Police Commissioner Puts Officers and Men On Red Alert

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Police Commissioner, Mr. Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman has put his officers and men on ” Red Alert” with few months to the end of the year.



Danmammam also asked the public to be extra security conscious and report suspicious situations to the police and other security agencies for immediate intervention during the period.



The police commissioner made the remarks in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna with the caption: “Niger State Police Command Strategizes and Beef Up Security for Ember Months,2024”.



The statement signed by the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, noted that the directive is because “The months of September to December are customarily known and referred to as “Ember Months” and usually associated with an upsurge in social, economic and political activities culminating in the rise in human and vehicular movement.



The statement read: “This unfortunately also culminates in increased crimes as armed robbery, house/shop breaking, theft of vehicles, traffic violations and other related anti-social behaviour”.



As a result, the statement said, the Police Commissioner has directed Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and DPOs to emplace robust crime preventive measures and ensure effective visibility policing with adequate community/stakeholders’ engagement for intelligence gathering and responsive policing as mean of proactiveness within the Ember months to ensure safety of lives and property.”



According to the statement an Operation Order for the season had been drawn and adequate number of police personnel mobilised, and alerted across the state with effective deployment of Operation Flush and other operational assets of the Command to different strategic locations within the major cities of the State to tackle prospective urban crime.



Meanwhile the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC Niger State Command has apprehended two people for allegedly vandalizing electric cables at the Niger Farm in Bida.



State Commandant of the Corp Mr. Adamu Abdullahi Kambara who disclosed this in a statement made available to the press in Minna did not disclose the names of the suspects but said they are currently undergoing interrogation pending when they will be charged to court.