CAF’s Symposium Unites Rohr, Peseiro and Eguavoen in Abidjan

Femi Solaja with agency report

The ongoing Confederation of African Football (CAF) Coaches Symposium in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire has brought together, the last three men that handled the Nigerian senior national team job.

Gernot Rohr, Jose Peseiro, and Austin Eguavoen are among the elite coaches currently gathered in Abidjan.

Gernot Rohr whose tenure of 5 years and 55 matches is the longest ever by any coach in Nigeria, is currently handling Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying rivals, Benin Republic.

He was succeeded in the interim by Austin Eguavoen who is presently having another interim stint with the Super Eagles.

Peseiro left his position after the Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan where the Super Eagles were second second-best team behind the hosts, Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire last February.

The symposium, which will end today and was organised by the CAF, featured a star-studded lineup of former players and coaches, including Senegalese icon El Hadji Diouf, Ivorian legend Gadji Celi, and Cameroon’s former goalkeeper Antoine Bell.

Other prominent names include South African defender Mark Fish, Ghana’s Black Stars coach Otto Addo, and Fulham legend Luis Boa Morte, who currently coaches Guinea-Bissau.

The symposium marks the first-ever gathering of its kind, with over 50 national team coaches from CAF member associations in attendance.