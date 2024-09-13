Awele Residential Partners Big Jamo Lawn Tennis Academy to Build Club

Bennett Oghifo

A Luxury estate development in Awka, Anambra State, Awele Residential has teamed up with Big Jamo Lawn Tennis Academy to build Awele Lawn Tennis Academy Club in Awka.

Speaking during the visit of international Basketball star, Sulaimon Jamiu Bolaji to the corporate headquarters of Esso Properties Limited in Lagos, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Smith Ezenagu said that Awele Lawn Tennis Academy would be sited in its company’s Luxury Estate Development, Awele Residential.

Dr. Ezenagu added that ⁠Awele Lawn Tennis Academy would be a standard- tournament-ready Lawn Tennis Academy for both Junior and Senior players.

According to Ezenagu, ”When we were conceptualizing Awele Residential, we knew the 350-plot housing project would be a blend of modern luxury and culture which would help to restore the ancient Eastern aura.

”We were also certain that Awele Residential would be a relaxing,healthy and luxury community for the upper class. With this consciousness, we are partnering a foremost international Basketball star to establish Awele Lawn Tennis Academy Club, which would be a premium member only club that would help to foster a bonding, networking and business environment for like- minded individuals.

”We can assure you that ⁠both the Awele Residential Academy and club will be completed and functional by the first quarter of 2025.”

While responding, Bolaji said he was excited to be partnering with the company, adding that he would use his expertise and experience to make the Lawn Tennis Club the best in the country.