Afegbua Now Police’s Mouthpiece, Says Govt

The Edo State Government has described the Director of Media of Edo APC campaign council, Kassim Afegbua, as the mouthpiece of the police.

It said, rather perplexing that Afegbua was now standing brief for the Police, to accept the PDP purported ‘boycott’ of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

“We make bold to say that the only reason we are honouring his rants with a response is because he has now curiously taken to the rostrum to speak on behalf of the police that has shown obvious and irrefutable bias by its actions leading to the election.

“What transpired at the event was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) simply refraining from signing the Peace Accord unless conditions it has put forward to ensure a level playing field for all participants in the election are met. This is not too much to ask for in the circumstances.

“For anyone in doubt, pray tell why the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is running helter-skelter to now charge persons his office has held in captivity for close to two months in court just today after we made good our threat to decline signing the Peace pact.

“That Afegbua is now confirming all doubt that the APC are in bed with the Police by commending the Police chief is enough reason to reaffirm our conviction on the APC and the Police’s sinister game plan for the election.”