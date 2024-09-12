  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

Webinar Series to Discuss Effect of Climate Action on States Debuts  

Climate Action Africa has launched Scorecard of States (SOS) Webinar Series, with the theme: Unveiling Climate Action at the sub-national government level.

The initiative is a crucial step in advancing climate resilience and fostering eco-conscious communities across Nigeria, focusing on the pivotal role of sub-national governments in driving climate action.

As Nigeria continues to take proactive steps towards addressing climate change, the recent 2024 Climate Governance Performance Ranking report has spotlighted the diverse performance of Nigeria’s 36 states. Notably, Lagos, Gombe, and Ebonyi have emerged as top performers, demonstrating significant progress in institutional arrangements and project implementation.

While these successes are commendable, they also highlight the ongoing need for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation to further enhance climate action at the state level.

The SOS Webinar Series by Climate Action Africa is designed to serve as a dynamic platform for knowledge sharing, policy influence, and stakeholder engagement. Through the series, the organisers aim to showcase and discuss the climate change and sustainability initiatives of Nigerian states, explore the challenges they face, and promote innovative solutions that can inform and influence climate policies at the sub-national level.

