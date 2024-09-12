Sponsorship Support for GCU Relays Gathers Steam

With barely two months to the November 9th date, which has been confirmed for the 6th edition of the Government College Ughelli GCU Relays, sponsorship support windows have opened in earnest, with consistent and regular Partners-Gamaliel and Susan Onosode Foundation, GAMSU leading the charge.

And now, President General Worldwide PGWW, GCUOBA, Chief Albert Akpomudje SAN, has drummed up sponsorship and partnership requests from Ancient and Young Mariners and Corporate Nigeria.

‘’As with past editions of the GCU Relays, we are again soliciting for sponsorship and partnership support from both Ancient and Young Mariners as well as Corporate Nigeria’’ Akpomudje disclosed at the weekend.

Following closely on the heels of GAMSU Foundation is the Chief Executive of Pillar Oil, Mr Spencer Onosode and conglomerate giant, Barr. Andrew Oru of the January ’73 Class.

Key Sponsor, Arik Air, remains a pillar of support for the annual Inter-Collegiate Athletics Competition which is open to invited Secondary Schools Pan Nigeria.

‘’We shall continue to acknowledge the massive support that has driven and delivered the GCU Relays over the years,’’ Akpomudje said.

Unflinching support for the GCU Relays has been provided by the erstwhile PGWW, Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete, whose beloved wife will be laid to rest next week with funeral Obsequies at the Shepherd Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos.

Consistent Partners include; Arco Group, Capitol Hill Clinic/ Hospital, NNPC/SHELL, MUDI, Benkline Nig. Ltd, TRITHEL, RIVOTEL Hotel & Golf Resort, and P.B.Djebah amongst a host of Ancient and Young Mariners Companies.

The GCU Relays, which is an initiative of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, is aimed at Reviving the Intercollegiate Athletics Competition for national unity and progress.