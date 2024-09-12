CAS: Good Governance, not Kinetic Operations will Crumble Terrorism, Banditry, Guarantee Peace, Development

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday said that true and lasting peace is achieved through good governance and development initiatives, like the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone Cargo Airport Project.

The CAS also emphasised the intrinsic connection between development and security, stating that kinetic military actions alone, no matter how decisive, cannot fully eradicate insurgency.

Abubakar, made this disclosure, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone Cargo Airport Kainji, Niger State.

A statement by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said the CAS, noted that the Hydropolis Free Trade Zone, which was anchored by the Airport Project, will serve as a hub for opportunity, job creation, and sustainable development for future generations.

The Hydropolis Free Trade Zone was designed to be a state-of-the-art industrial park, implemented in accordance with the Fourth Industrial Revolution concept, with a smart city, aimed at promoting Nigeria’s industrialization.

According to him, “this project has the potential to significantly reduce insecurity in Niger State by creating job opportunities for youths who might otherwise be drawn into banditry or other criminal activities.

Large-scale infrastructure projects like this are crucial not only for economic growth but also for fostering communities where opportunities flourish, thereby reducing the discontent that often fuels insecurity”.

Abubakar, also reiterated the Nigerian Air Force’s dedication to strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure the security of critical national assets across the country.

While speaking on the longstanding relationship between the NAF and MESL, the CAS noted that MESL has magnanimously supported the NAF Base in Kaiji by carrying out several corporate social responsibility projects.

“In a similar manner, the NAF has frequently conducted independent missions to provide air patrols and reconnaissance to secure Kainji, Jebba and Zungeru Hydro Electric Power Stations which of course are operated by Mainstream,” the CAS said.

He noted that the NAF has continually provided air support to ground troops during clearance operations against criminal elements within Kainji Lake Forest Reserve, thereby ensuring that citizens can go about their lawful endeavours without threats to their lives or properties,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, Colonel Sani Bello (Rtd), appreciated the CAS for accepting to Chair the ground-breaking ceremony for the Hydropolis Cargo Airport, which, was premised on the cordial relationship that has continued to exist between the NAF and his Company.

He said: “The relationship has been a win-win for both organizations, the NAF has continued to assist MESL with access to its airfield facilities, while MESL has also undertaken some humanitarian projects at NAF Base, Kainji.

The Chairman also spoke about the Company’s new pet project, which is the Hydropolis Investments Ltd, a special purpose vehicle midwifed to promote Hydropolis Free Trade Zone situated on approximately 2,000 hectares on the eastern bank of Kainji Lake.

The land, according to the Chairman, was acquired through the Niger State Government to create the best enabling environment for manufacturing, real estate, tourism, mining, education, health, airport and above all smart infrastructure and facilities that will ensure the success of the project”.

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited was incorporated and licensed as a power generating company in 2011. In November 2013, MESL acquired the Kainji and Jebba Hydro Plants (HPP) with a total installed capacity of 1338.4 MW through a concession agreement with the Federal Government.

The two hydro plants are cascaded 100km apart with Kainji dam situated on the upstream of Jebba.