Rotary Club Edjeba Inaugurates Renovated Physics Lab in Delta School

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Rotary Club of Edjeba has inaugurated a newly renovated, state-of-the-art Physics laboratory at Edjeba College in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The project was brought to fruition in partnership with Fortyfour Services Limited to enhance science learning in the community.

District Governor of D9142, Chinedu Ikegwuani, who unveiled the project during his official visit to Zone 8, expressed satisfaction with the contributions of Rotary Club Edjeba in the upgrade of facilities at the laboratory.

He observed that there were lack of basic things to prepare students for science and improve their knowledge adding, “what I saw in the renovated Physics laboratory is a very good way to start, having the basic needs in the laboratory both for Physics and Chemistry that were ready.

“This one is for Physics. I think it is a very good project. It is a project to be proud of and that is what Rotary Clubs are known for. We provide services where we can within the community, especially our immediate community,” he added.

President of Rotary Club of Edjeba, Kenneth Okpeahior, disclosed that the idea of renovating the Physics laboratory was to promote interests of students in science.

He said the Rotary Club of Edjeba had, in the past three years, put together projects to develop Physics, Chemistry and Computer laboratories assuring that that of Biology will be fixed next year.

“After that, we will now transition into Art courses where we will begin to work on the Library and other reading facilities in Literature and Arts for students”, he added.

Okpeahior expressed the hope that the management of the school will protect and maintain the facilities noting that they had done that before and “we know they will do it again”.

Managing Director of Fortyfour Services limited, Boma Koko expressed delight to be in partnership with Rotary Club of Edjeba in executing the project.

Principal of Edjeba College, Mrs. Tetsoma Mayuku, while recounting the many favours Rotary has showered on the school, noted that the club had been supportive in putting learning infrastructures in her school.

“Rotary Club, your integrity is so high. We will do our best to see that these facilities are properly protected and utilised for the benefits of the students,” she said.