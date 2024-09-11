PTAD Offers Lifeline to Pensioners in Diaspora to Return to Payroll

James Emejo in Abuja

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has directed diaspora pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) who were suspended from the pension payroll for failure to be verified, to renew their “Aliveness Certificate” from the Nigerian High Commission where they reside.

The new directive is intended to ascertain their aliveness since they cannot yet participate in the “I Am Alive” verification exercise for verified pensioners.

In a statement, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, said on the completion of the nationwide pensioners verification exercise by PTAD, those who were not verified were dropped from the pension payroll with the exception of diaspora and sick pensioners.

She added that the policy and procedure that will guide the validation of diaspora pensioners had been put in place.

According to her, pensioners living in the diaspora, who were previously on the inherited payroll from August 2015, will be reinstated to the payroll pending their physical verification.

However, she explained that they must submit copies of documents including letter of first appointment; letter of last promotion; letter of acceptance of retirement; bank statement showing last pension received; BVN slip with photograph; valid means of identification and I Am Alive Certification from the Nigerian High Commission or notarized letter confirming aliveness.

Ejikeme stressed that all diaspora pensioners are required to send an updated Aliveness Certificate after every six months of the last issue to the directorate to make sure they continue to receive their monthly pension.

She warned that failure to comply will result in their suspension from the pension payroll.