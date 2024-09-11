NSE Inaugurates Data Analytics, Software Training for Young Engineers

Funmi Ogundare

Through its Department of Professional Development, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has inaugurated a cutting-edge Data Analytics and Software Development training programme to equip young engineers with essential digital skills.

The much-anticipated event was officially declared open by the President of NSE, Margaret Aina Oguntala, who emphasised the importance of the programme, reiterating the society’s commitment to fostering technological advancement and innovation within Nigeria’s engineering sector.

She said, “Under my leadership, the NSE will continue to champion research, support startups, and advocate for engineering solutions that address the unique challenges facing our nation.”

The society, she noted, aims to position Nigeria as a hub for engineering excellence, and embracing innovation will ensure that engineers remain competitive in this increasingly digital age.

The training program garnered significant interest and saw 279 successful applicants chosen from a pool of over 400.

Set to run over several weeks, the participants will gain practical skills in data analytics and software development, tools that will help them address real-world engineering challenges.

Oguntala explained that the initiative underscores NSE’s dedication to bridging the gap between traditional engineering education and the demands of the evolving tech-driven marketplace, ensuring that Nigerian engineers lead global innovation.