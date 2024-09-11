Lagbaja: Military Action Alone Cannot Overcome Nigeria’s Security Challenges

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, said military action alone could not overcome the security challenges confronting the nation.

He, therefore, appealed for the support and cooperation of Nigerians to combat security challenges in the country.

Lagbaja, said, the Nigerian Army recognised that the nation’s security and progress depended on the synergy and cooperation of all stakeholders.

The Army Chief said this while, commissioning Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) projects in Okuku community in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the projects executed in honour of Maj Gen Folusho Oyinlola, was part of the COAS Special Civil Military Cooperation Intervention Projects in communities from where senior officers who have attained the enviable rank of Major Generals in the army hail.

Speaking after commissioning the projects, the COAS applauded Maj Gen Oyinlola for identifying the essential needs of the community and executing the projects to address those needs.

The Army Chief, said the Nigerian Army was people-centric and was determined to ensure peace, security, unity, and well-being of all Nigerians.

While at the Palace of the Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode Oluronke II, the COAS pointed out that the Nigerian Army under his watch undertook the CIMIC projects to close the gap between the Army and the Civil population with a view to promote cordial co-existence, galvanize support and give impetus to ongoing efforts at combating security threats and challenges across the country.

The Olokuku of Okuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode Oluronke II, appreciated the COAS for honouring their son and the Okuku community with the projects.

Earlier, the Project executor, Maj Gen Funsho Oyinlola and the Chief of Civil Military Relations Maj Gen Nosakhare Ugbo, appreciated Lagbaja for sponsoring the projects and for ensuring the sustenance of the initiative of giving back to society.